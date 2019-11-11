On Sunday, Dec. 1, the 5Cs car club will be hosting its 16th annual Toy Run. The event will begin at Norris Park at 2 p.m. and continue south on Muskogee Avenue to the New Life Worship Center.
All trucks, cars and motorcycles are welcome. Food will be served at the church for attendees upon arrival,and there will be door prizes.
Over the past several years, the toy run has collected over 1,500 toys which were distributed to Tahlequah area children through Help In Crisis, Department of Human Services, and other agencies.
Donors may also drop off toys at the New Life Worship Center on the day of the event if they are unable to attend. Do not drop toys off at the center prior to the event. Those who would like to make a donation but will be unable to attend should contact club members at 918-822-0074 or 918-331-6582.
