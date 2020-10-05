WARNER - Enrollment is open for second eight-week classes this fall at Connors State College. Classes begin Oct. 12 and end Dec. 11. The courses offer an additional enrollment option for students unable to begin in August due to the pandemic.
Eight-week courses include: Agriculture, Career Development in Agriculture; biology, Evolution and Diversity; business, Microeconomics, and Desktop Publishing; child development, Creative Experiences for Young Children; computer, Visual Online Communication; English and humanities, World Literature I, and General Humanities I; history, History since 1865; horticulture, Herbaceous Plant Materials; psychology, Intro to Psychology; and speech, Intro to Oral Communication.
The last day to enroll is Friday, Oct. 16. Visit www.connorstate.edu for more information and to search for course schedules. To schedule an admissions or enrollment appointment, visit the Student Resources website page or call CSC Warner at 918-463-6300 or CSC Muskogee at 918-684-5487.
