WARNER - The U.S. Department of Education announced that Connors State College will receive a Title III grant of $1,499,105 to build on Connors' strengths and experience as serving a continuously increasing Native American student population and capitalize on regional and national workforce trends that create solid opportunities for high-wage/successful careers.
Funding provides "assistance to Native American Serving Institutions to enable them to improve and expand their capacity to serve Native Americans and low-income individuals."
Connors State College's newly awarded NASNTI, Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution, responds to a regional need and the corresponding opportunity it creates for students. Efforts will focus on a new Associate of Science degree in computer science with three subspecialization options. Additionally, Connors will develop three distinct certificate options, also in the computer science field, to provide focused training in the skills and competencies with the greatest regional, state, and national demand.
"Connors is excited for this opportunity to provide our students with expanded degree/certificate options in a high-demand, high-wage field of computer science. Connors is dedicated to surrounding our students with people and resources they need to be successful. This grant is another tool in our tool chest of support for our students," said Dr. Ron Ramming, CSC president.
The program, open to all students, is expected to be available for student enrollment fall 2021.
