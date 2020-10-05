WARNER - The Connors State College Livestock Judging Team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to compete at The National on Sept. 14. The team won the contest, placing high team overall, high team in reasons, and high team in boar judging.
The marking team consisted of Lauren Erickson, Rylee Simpson, Kristen Massingill, Katie Kempen, Maddie Schroeder, Logan Jackson, and Mesa Ware. Erickson, a sophomore, was recognized as the first high individual overall, first overall in reasons, and third in boar judging. Other individual awards were: Simpson, third high individual, second in boar judging, and fifth overall in reasons; Jackson, fourth high individual overall; Andrew Theodore, fifth high individual overall, fifth in boar judging; Ware, sixth high individual overall; Schroeder, second overall in reasons; Kempen, fifth in boar judging; Massingill, sixth overall in reasons; and Kyntlie Wiles, seventh overall in reasons.
