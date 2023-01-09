Cuba Gooding Jr. visits Muskogee

CATHY SPAULDING | Muskogee Phoenix

Dennis Wilhite, left, talks to actor Cuba Gooding Jr., center, as they pause at the grave of Faythe McGinnis, one of at least three Tuskegee Airmen buried at Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Gooding was in Muskogee on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a showing of "The Tuskegee Airmen.”