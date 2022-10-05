Northeastern State University’s annual World Fair brought students of all nationalities together through cultural foods.
Ricardo Oropeza, NSU coordinator and international students advisor, said the event is used to spotlight different foods and cultures from 12 countries, including China, Spain, Mexico, and Kazakhstan. The event was open to NSU faculty, staff, and students and allowed international students to serve their choice of a culturally significant dessert or meal from their home country.
“This is an event for people to learn more about international students, their people, their culture, their language, and we get to share some food with them,” said Oropeza.
International Student Specialist Jamie Wright said the event helps to bring awareness to the fact that NSU does have international students. Wright said the program is not large but has had lower numbers of participants in recent years due to COVID-19.
Northeastern Activity Board Public Relations Chairman Jason Anderson, said while the event educates people on the amount of international students at the university, it also causes them to be excited about potentially studying abroad.
Oropeza said he believes the event allows for NSU students to bring and see other perspectives in the world by breaking stereotypes and allowing people to gain more knowledge of a specific country. He said he hopes the event spreads awareness about international students on campus, as they are a part of a smaller community compared to domestic students.
The atmosphere of the World Fair helps some international students to feel heard when it comes to their cuisines.
Alisha Moldakhmetova, an international student from Kazakhstan, served a common Kazakhstan chocolate dessert called pirozhnoe kartoshka. She said she is happy about the event as it helps others to connect and share her culture.
Moldakhmetova said she hoped to make people happy from her food and that they enjoyed the dessert.
“It's a good experience because not a lot of people know of my country, so it’s like sharing a part of me with other people,” said Moldakhmetova.
Event attendee and NSU freshman Harley Louviere said she was able to try several different foods at the event, including curry. She said she thinks allowing a space, such as this, for international students to share their cultures and how food plays a part in it is vital to create a diverse space.
“I think it’s important because it shows you different cultures that you’re not accustomed to or used to,” said Louviere.
Two student cultural groups were also in attendance at the event – the Native American Student Association and We Are Hmong.
Randilyn Rose, a retention specialist for the NSU Center for Tribal Studies, attended the event by helping serve fry bread and honey with NASA.
Rose said she believes the event causes others to have a greater respect for others' backgrounds and it also opens up opportunities for people to try new things, such as her table’s cuisine.
“I love seeing all the different cultures come together and just celebrate not only differences but unique aspects of their individual natures,” said Rose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.