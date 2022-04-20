Culver aims to keep seat in OK House

Bob Ed Culver, a Republican, has filed for reelection in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
"We've made great strides, ensuring Cherokee County is strongly represented at the state Capitol," said Culver. "I'm proud to protect our values, defend our rural schools and stop federal government overreach. This is not about partisan politics; it's about Cherokee County roads, schools, small businesses, institutions and health care facilities. It's about working together without compromising on core principles."
During his first term in office, Culver was added to the Speaker of the House's leadership team. He is vice chairman of the House Civil Judiciary Committee and serves on the Transportation Committee, County and Municipal Government Committee, and Transportation Appropriation and Budget Committee.
"But there is more work to be done, and I would be humbled for the great people of Cherokee County to reelect me so I can finish the job," said Culver.
A cattleman and businessman, Culver is a native of Cherokee County and graduated from Tahlequah High School. He played on the offensive line for the Oklahoma Sooners under Coach Barry Switzer. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and Science Psychology degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1981.
"Our goal is to put America first and support traditional Oklahoma values," said Culver, who is endorsed by the NRA. "We can't give an inch in defense of the Second Amendment or our God-given rights. Law and order and public safety shouldn't be up for debate."
Culver is a lifelong member of the NRA and belongs to the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association. He's a member of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, the Cherokee County Cattlemen's Association, the Tahlequah Community Foundation, and was recently inducted into the Tahlequah High School Sports Hall of Fame and recognized as an NSU Centurion.
Culver is a graduate of the 2019 NORA Leadership Academy and the 2020 Leadership Exchange Academy. He is also a member of the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church, Friends of the Thompson House, and Friends of the Tahlequah Library. He is a supporter of Court Appointed Special Advocates, Help In Crisis, Habitat for Humanity, and the CARE Food Pantry.
"Everyone who lives and works in Cherokee County wants to feel safe, drive on smooth roads, send their kids to great schools and have a good job. We have conservative values and a way of life worth protecting," he said.
Culver has been married for 39 years to Julie. The couple have three married children and six grandchildren.
"I love my home and want to work for all the people all the time," said Culver. "I've said all along that I'm about big leadership, big hearts and big service. It's a privilege to represent the people of Cherokee County, and I look forward to continuing to serve."
