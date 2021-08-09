Culver appointed to speaker’s leadership team

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has named Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, to the speaker’s leadership team, effective immediately.
The speaker’s leadership team is instrumental in shaping major decisions in the House, such as House rules and procedures, the flow of legislation, policy priorities, negotiations with the Senate and governor, and more.
Culver also serves as vice chairman of the Judiciary-Civil Committee and is a member of the Appropriations and Budget Transportation Subcommittee, County & Municipal Government Committee, and Transportation Committee. He is now one of only three first-term legislators on the leadership team.
“I am thankful Speaker McCall put his faith in me with an important role on the leadership team,” Culver said. “Having the opportunity to serve in leadership this early in my legislative career will bring many benefits to Cherokee County and everyone in House District 4. During my time in the Legislature, I have made it a priority to cultivate relationships with fellow legislators and learn as much about the process as possible. These experiences will help me as I undertake this exciting new challenge. The decisions we make affect all Oklahomans. I will use my new leadership role to make sure major decisions are sound, while always keeping Tahlequah and House District 4 at top of mind.”
The leadership team also works to help the 82-member House Republican Caucus achieve its collective goals.
“Representative Culver has shown himself to be a trustworthy and well-liked legislator during his first session in office. These qualities, combined with his lifetime of leadership experience in business, will serve him well as part of the leadership team,” McCall said. “We are particularly excited the communities of Cherokee County and House District 4 will have a seat at the table in House leadership again. It is a big win for this very special part of Oklahoma."
The second half of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature begins Monday, Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.