Culver celebrates Redbud Funds for local schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, is celebrating Redbud School Grant Allocation funds for schools in House District 4.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education last week allotted half of $38.5 million to 330 brick-and-mortar public schools statewide through Redbud School Funding Grants. The remainder will be distributed to qualifying schools this summer. The funding is the result of legislation passed into law last year. Senate Bill 229 addresses funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
"These funds are vital for our school districts to make much-needed improvements to buildings and infrastructure," Culver said. "This will help free up other funding sources for classroom instruction materials to support our students' education. This is a big win for our district and our state."
School districts in House District 4 receiving Redbud grants include: Briggs, an initial allocation of $43,076.53, and a maximum allocation, pending all revenue receipts, of $89,540.53; Grand View, initial $39,972.96 and maximum $83,089.33; Hulbert, initial $47,950.23, and maximum $99,671.20; Keys, initial $24,524.62 and maximum $50,977.82; Lowrey, initial $4,526.96 and maximum $9,409.91; Norwood, initial $5,927.64 and maximum $12,321.41; Peggs, initial $18,726.81 and maximum $38,926.27; Shady Grove, initial $15,111.21 and maximum $31,410.73; Tahlequah, initial $303,678.48 and maximum $631,237.77; Tenkiller, initial $26,584.77 and maximum $55,260.13; Woodall, initial $46,562.27; and maximum $96,786.12.
Final numbers are expected later this month.
S.B. 229 created the Redbud School Funding Act, which will use medical marijuana taxes and the Common School Building Equalization Fund to provide annual per-student funding grants to up to 334 traditional Oklahoma school districts that receive below average funding for their education from annual local tax revenue. The measure reverses the State Board of Education’s decision on diverting funds from traditional public schools and keeps their local ad valorem dollars in place.
