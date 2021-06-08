OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, recently issued a statement celebrating Redbud School Funding Act Grant money coming to the school districts of State House District 4.
“When I was elected to the Legislature I came with the goal of helping out the public schools in my district,” Culver said. “This Redbud Grant money is going to provide tremendous support for our children, teachers and schools. Our community appreciates the allocation of these valuable funds, and our students will see increased educational outcomes as a result.”
Under current projected numbers, the school districts in Culver’s House District are set to receive:
· Briggs – $102,368.97
· Grandview – $106,689.76
· Hulbert – $93,460.18
· Keys – $32,171.49
· Lowrey – $12,709.62
· Norwood – $14,602.12
· Peggs – $37,050.12
· Shady Grove – $31,506.44
· Tahlequah – $613,002.72
· Tenkiller – $50,532.13
· Woodall – $108,564.46
Final numbers are expected later this month.
Senate Bill 229 created the Redbud School Funding Act, which will use medical marijuana taxes and the Common School Building Equalization Fund to provide annual per-student funding grants to up to 334 traditional Oklahoma school districts that currently receive below average funding for their education from annual local tax revenue. The measure reverses the State Board of Education’s decision on diverting funds from traditional public schools and keeps their local ad valorem dollars in place.
Bob Ed Culver represents District 4 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Cherokee County.
