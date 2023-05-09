On May 8, Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, commented on a $75,000 grant received by Tahlequah-based nonprofit Help In Crisis.
The grant is the result of legislation passed in special session last year that appropriated federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to various state entities. Senate Bill 6xx and Senate Bill 11xx contained $25 million to provide financial relief to nonprofits in the state adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are administered through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce in partnership with the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.
"The pandemic was particularly hard for victims of domestic abuse, including many women and children who were forced to stay home for lengthy periods and in close proximity with their abusers during a heightened time of stress," said Culver. "Getting resources to programs that help our most vulnerable was the goal of the Legislature, and I'm glad that a portion of these funds will go to help people in need in Tahlequah."
Help In Crisis' mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence for victims and their children through transformational care that seeks to educate and empower. The organization offers a crisis intervention hotline for victims and their families, as well as emergency shelter and advocacy services in court or for victims of domestic violence, rape, or sexual assault.
To qualify for grants, nonprofit organizations must dedicate annual financial resources to one or more of the following activities: providing food and shelter; addressing and preventing homelessness; providing certified behavioral health services; addressing and preventing domestic violence; or addressing and preventing human trafficking.
