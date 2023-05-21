OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, celebrated the approval for a $2.25 million Financial Assistance Program loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 13 to improve water infrastructure.
“I want to congratulate everyone at Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 13 for efforts in working to secure this loan. Improving our water infrastructure is an investment in the future of our communities and the well-being of our citizens,” said Culver. “I appreciate the board’s consideration and support as we improve water quality standards here in Cherokee County.”
The district will use proceeds for projects to include rehabilitation of an intake structure, demolition of an old dock, and construction of a new dock. Funds will cover water treatment plan improvements, including filter skids, controls and instrumentation, chemical spill containment, a chlorine dioxide feed system, a variable frequency drive, a check valve, an automatic transfer switch, and redundant pumps. Sandblasting and painting for a district water tower are included in the project, as well.
FAP loans are provided through OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, and generally provide better savings to customers when compared to traditional financing. Since 1983, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved over $6.4 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
