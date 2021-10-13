The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Armory in Room 1, with two speakers on the slate.
District 4 State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, will speak at 11 a.m. about the 2021 Legislative Session and the upcoming special session that has been called for Nov. 15. Culver is the vice chairman of the Civil Judiciary Committee; is a member of the County and Municipal Government Committee; is on the Transportation Appropriations and Budget Committee; and also a member of the Transportation Committee. He was given the "2021 Defender of Liberty" award from the OK-2A. He has been appointed by Speaker Charles McCall to serve on his leadership team.
Laura Kuester, Help in Crisis executive director, will speak to the club about the HIC current fundraiser. She will speak about 11:25 a.m. She and other colleagues will backpack through the Ozark National Forest on a 200-mile hike to raise money for HIC this November. Donate money (any amount helps) by texting "takeastep" to 44321, which is Laura's fundraising page. For questions, call Kuester at 918-456-0673 or email her at director@helpincrisisinc.org. Information is also on the HIC Facebook page.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club - known as CCRW - are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the Party's nominees. For questions or inquiries about speaking, call CCRW President Cindy Williams, at 469-879-3705.
Visitors are welcome to meetings, both women and men.
The CCRW usually meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10, and the speaker begins at 11. Each month, the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 1 at the Armory. The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 8. Contact Josh Owen, Republican County chairman, at 918-822-3237 for questions or information.
