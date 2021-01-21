Culver named vice chair of Judiciary-Civil Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, last week was named vice chair of the House Judiciary-Civil Committee.
"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve in this important role," Culver said. "This committee will hear legislation that can potentially have a very real impact on the daily lives of Oklahomans. I hope to bring steady leadership and a unifying voice to bridge the partisan divide and achieve meaningful outcomes for the citizens of District 4 and the state as a whole."
Culver was elected to the State House of Representatives on Nov. 3, 2020.
He is president of Arrington CJM, Inc., an independent oil and gas exploration company, and has a cow-calf operation.
He currently holds the House seat his late father, Rep. Bob Ed Culver Sr., held from 1991 until 2000.
Culver is also a member of the Northeast Oklahoma House Redistricting Subcommittee, the Transportation Committee, and the County and Municipal Government Committee.
