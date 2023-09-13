The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Armory in Room 1.
State Rep. District 4 Bob Ed Culver and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton will be the speakers at 11 a.m. They will talk about the 2023 Legislative Session and about the upcoming Special Session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt for Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Culver is vice chairman of the Civil Judiciary Committee, a member of the Higher Ed and Career Tech Committee, the Transportation Appropriations and Budget Committee, and is a member of the Transportation Committee. He continues to serve on the leadership team for Speaker of the House Charles McCall. Culver was elected to District 4, representing Cherokee and Wagoner counties, in November 2020.
Pemberton is chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and vice chair of the Education Committee. He is also a member of the following committees: Administrative Rules Committee, Education Committee, Health and Human Services Committee, Tourism and Wildlife Committee, and Oversight Committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. Pemberton was elected to Senate District 9, for Muskogee and Cherokee counties, in November 2016.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women’s Club are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party; and work for the election of the party’s nominees.
For questions about the Republican Women’s Club or to speak to the club about a community event or project, call CCRW President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400. Men and women are welcome as guests.
CCRW usually meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10 a.m., and the speaker begins at 11 a.m. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 1 at the Armory. Their next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 9. For more information, contact Carol Sneed-Jalbert, Republican Party County chairman, at 417-847-7427.
