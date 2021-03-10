Culver presents Veteran of the Week Citation to Bray

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, presented World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient Charles E. Bray Sr. with the Veteran of the Week Citation before the full body of the House Monday.
Bray was born in the small town of Decatur, Texas, on March 17, 1923. Due to family circumstances, he was forced to stop going to school and began working at the age of 7. As soon as he was old enough, he joined the Army where he was a standout cadet in boot camp and was placed with the 86th Infantry Division. He was a part of the storming of Omaha Beach on D-Day and, from that point, served in multiple roles across France. On March 23, 1945, Bray was shot five times in the abdomen and lower half of his body and woke up a month later in London. He had survived, but the doctors told him it would be a long road to recovery and he would never have children.
After recovering, Bray returned to the states, marrying the love of his life, Margaret. Defying the odds as he had in France, he and Margaret went on to have seven children, 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Bray’s son, Charles E. Bray Jr., serves as chief of security for the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
“Charles Edwin Bray Sr. is a hero of the highest caliber,” said Culver. “He is a member of our greatest generation and his story is so fascinating it seems as if it comes straight out of a movie. It was an absolute privilege to be able to honor him with this citation.”
After his dedicated service, Bray received several medals honoring his sacrifice. These include two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, D-Day Badge, Invasion of Europe medal, Germany Invasion Badge and Military Police Badge. Upon return to the United States, Bray worked at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City for 30 years. He currently lives in Cookson.
Between supporting his family as both a child and adult and serving in the military, Bray never got the chance to learn how to read and write. After sessions with a professor from Northeastern State University, he read his first book at the age of 89 and he has not stopped there. He currently travels to schools in northeast Oklahoma to tell his story and encourage kids about the importance of literacy. Bray turns 98 on March 17, and his dream is to graduate from college.
