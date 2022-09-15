The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Armory in Room 3.
Mitch Sterling, Republican candidate for Cherokee County Commissioner District 1, and District 4 State Rep. Bob Ed Culver will be the speakers, starting at 11 a.m.
Culver will speak about the 2022 legislative session and about the upcoming special session that has been called for Sept. 28-30. He is running for re-election and will be on the ballot Nov. 8. He is vice chairman of the Civil Judiciary Committee; a member of the County and Municipal Government Committee; on the Transportation Appropriations and Budget Committee; and is also a member of the Transportation Committee. Appointed in 2021, Culver continues to serve on Speaker of the House Charles McCall's leadership team.
Culver is a member of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cherokee County Cattlemen's Association, and the Tahlequah Community Foundation, and was recently inducted into the Tahlequah High School Sports Hall of Fame and recognized as an NSU Centennial. Culver is a graduate of the 2019 NORA Leadership Academy and the 2020 Leadership Exchange Academy. He is also a member of the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church, Friends of the Thompson House, Friends of the Tahlequah Library, and a supporter of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, Help In Crisis, Habitat for Humanity, and the CARE Food Pantry.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the party's nominees.
If anyone has any questions about the CCRWC or if they want to come speak to the club about a community event or project, they can call CCRW President Candy Jarvis at 918-931-1595.
Interested individuals can come to a meeting as guests. Men and women are welcome to come and join.
CCRW usually meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speaker(s) begin at 11 a.m.
Each month the club picks a place to go eat a lunch together after the meeting. The next CCRW meeting will be on Oct. 18.
The Cherokee County GOP meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 3 at the armory. For questions or information, contact Stephen Hall, Republican Party county chair, at 918-706-0022. The next Cherokee County GOP meeting will be Monday, Oct. 10.
