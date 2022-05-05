OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, this week celebrated Gov. Kevin Stitt's signing of a bill he sponsored in the House. House Bill 4001 requires any corporation borrowing money, securing any indebtedness or accepting grants from the federal government that entitle the corporation to a protected service area must first establish a water district under Oklahoma law that will define the protected service area.
"House Bill 4001 received broad bipartisan support in both chambers on its way to the governor's desk," Culver said. "It is important for entities trying to establish a protected service area in Oklahoma to make sure they are abiding by and adhering to Oklahoma law. Our statutes regarding water districts exist to provide for stability and certainty in water rights, and my bill serves to bolster the laws currently on the books. I'm proud to have seen this bill pass through the Legislature without receiving any no votes, and I'm pleased that Governor Stitt has signed it into law."
HB 4001 did not have an emergency clause attached to the bill, and has an effective date of Nov. 1, 2022.
