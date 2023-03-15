Cookson United Methodist Church will be hosting a special community dinner Friday, March 17.
Attendees are urged to wear their green and come enjoy the fellowship and meal, which will be served from 5- to 7 p.m.
The menu includes corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, a variety of cooked carrots and potatoes, other items, desserts and a drink. A love offering is appreciated.
The Tahlequah Camera Club will be co-hosting and selling prints of their beautiful pictures that are award-winning photos.
They will be matted and ready to frame. A silent auction will be held to purchase them to decorate a home or office.
