Participants in a collaborative project are working to help Tahlequah businesses thrive during challenging times.
Called Curbs and Clicks is offered free through the Tahlequah Retail Marketplace, and was developed and sponsored by Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Cherokee Nation Commerce, Northeastern State University College of Business, Tahlequah Main Street Association, and the City of Tahlequah.
"We know our Tahlequah-area businesses have gone through some trying times during this pandemic. Many of our businesses have an e-commerce presence, but many do not," said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. "The Oklahoma Main Street Center recently conducted a survey on the impacts of COVID-19 on our small businesses. That survey found that restaurants and retail that had the ability to sell products online showed a 49 percent decrease in sales, where those without e-commerce recorded a 67 percent decrease."
The goal is to offer businesses to be part of a one-stop shop, according to Cherokee Nation Commerce Executive Director Anna Knight.
"This will be similar to marketplaces you find on Facebook, amazon, and Ebay," she said. "Many Tahlequah businesses do not have an online presence for sales or appointments, and this will provide an online presence without them having to each create a webpage. Participating businesses can expect assistance and training in online sales and website creation. As residents and the public begin using the online marketplace, businesses can expect increased sales transacted safely given the necessity of social distancing during the pandemic."
Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 city councilor, member of the Economic Recovery Task Force, and a local businessman, said the group is using resources available. He hopes it turns into a boon.
"We're trying to get Tahlequah up to speed with the 21st century, so businesses are not solely reliant on someone walking in," he said. "There are a bunch of businesses losing out right now. The bigger challenge is having one centralized place people can go to find local businesses."
According to Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager, business owners and managers will learn how to use social media, build and maintain websites, and optimize QuickBooks accounting software.
Businesses with an online presence may take part in training to optimize online sales, and Knight said the marketplace will provide shoppers with links to local business websites.
Students enrolled in specific courses at NSU will work with the business community to pass on skills and knowledge they have gained, while furthering their business skills.
"The expertise of our faculty and the creativeness of our students is a great combination to be able to provide this assistance to grow your business," said Janet K. Buzzard, dean of the NSU College of Business and Technology in a YouTube video.
One reason for including the QuickBooks portion is because some business owners were not prepared to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
"The PPP came out and they had to have financial reports submitted to the government. Talking to some bankers, smaller businesses couldn't provide the financial information to qualify for PPP," said Robertson. "We're trying to go through and address all issues and help check the boxes for business owners."
Hale said the Curbs and Clicks program will play a pivotal part in helping businesses grow and thrive.
"At this time, we don't know if we will face a temporary closure in the future, but we do know that through this program our business will be much more confident if a closure should happen," she said. "E-commerce has been an important factor for small businesses for some time; the temporary closure of our businesses during the pandemic has greatly expedited the need for such outlets."
Robertson hopes the Tahlequah Retail Marketplace is successful and the program can be taken to other cities.
"We're trying to tell success stories," Robertson said. "We can't operate like it's 1980. If you make it hard on people, they will take their business elsewhere."
Learn more
For information on the Tahlequah Retail Marketplace program, call the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, 918-456-3742, or Tahlequah Main Street Association, 918-431-1655.
