The Cherokee County Veterans Council hosted its Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 10 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Building, paying homage to those who died during the devastating events on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event included a welcome by Lt. Col. Michael Hunt, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart; an invocation and benediction by Robin Mooney, Daughters of the American Revolution chaplain; the presentation and retiring of colors by the Cherokee Nation Color Guard; a reading of the City of Tahlequah proclamation by Mayor Sue Catron; and the laying of commemorative wreaths by the Cherokee County Veterans Council organizations.
Leon Halpain, president of CCVC and commander of the Tahlequah Veterans of Foreign War Chapter 31, said this event invites the public and area organizations to remember the horrific events of 9/11, and to pay respect to those who gave their lives and their families due to the terrorist attacks.
"Today is commemorative of 9/11 that happened 21 years ago tomorrow. We have it every year; it's an annual thing," said Halpain. "There are 14 organizations or members of the CCVC, and everyone is invited to this ceremony. This is an opportunity to remember and reflect on 9/11 and members of the CCVC lay a wreath [in recognition of those lost]."
The four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks were carried out by the militant extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States on. On the morning of 9/11, terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, crashing two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, with the third plane hitting the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in a field following a rebellion of passengers on the plane, which prevented an additional attack in Washington, D.C.
Get involved
The CCVC meets every fourth Tuesday at noon at the VFW at 128 E. Choctaw St. Halpain encourages those interested in volunteering for their organization to attend a meeting and learn of all they do. He said it is the best way to learn about all the multiple military organizations in this community.
