Cybersecurity expert discussion at NSU will focus on ransomware

TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University Information Technology Services is sponsoring a presentation on ransomware featuring cybersecurity expert Mike Jackson.
On Oct. 29 at 1 p.m., he will present “Cybersecurity: Ransomware” at NSU. The live presentation will take place in room 614 in the Webb Building on the Tahlequah campus. Seating is limited.
The webinar will also be streamed via Zoom and available for viewing in the Webb Auditorium in Tahlequah, Room 147 in the Mike Synar Center on the Muskogee campus and the annex of the Broken Arrow campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Jackson’s session will focus on examples of how ransomware works, some basic prevention steps to avoid being a victim, and what can be done in the unfortunate event an organization becomes victim to a ransomware attack.
Jackson is currently a cybersecurity advisor for the Cybersecurity Information Security Agency (CISA) of the Department of Homeland Security and has more than 20 years of extensive hands on experience working in the financial, health, government, defense and private business sectors.
Jackson is designated as the Oklahoma State Coordinator for CISA, where he is responsible for supporting the CISA mission of establishing and maintaining cybersecurity resilience for private and public critical infrastructure partners from state, local, tribal and territorial areas in Oklahoma. His main duties include meeting with state, local, tribal and territorial areas and conducting Cybersecurity Resilience Reviews and External Dependency Management assessments.
Additionally, he is able to coordinate several more technical risk and vulnerability security assessments that CISA offers such as remote penetration test and web application vulnerability scanning.
Prior to joining CISA, he was a global traveling consultant performing cybersecurity work on behalf of several Department of Defense organizations and consulting private executive level personnel on information security control frameworks and controls mapping for risk assessments and remediation reports.
An Army veteran, Jackson graduated with a master’s degree in Information Systems Management with a focus in Information Security. He also holds a number of cybersecurity and information technology certifications including CISSP, CISM and CISA certifications.
Those interested in the webinar can register at https://nsuok.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vq08_lguSBef3Na7GrtFNg. For more information or questions call 918-456-5511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.