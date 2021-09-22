Cycle 66 supporting Autumn Life Behavioral Center

OKLAHOMA CITY - OU Health presents Cycle 66, an inaugural bicycling tour event beginning and ending in downtown Edmond, Sunday, Nov. 7.
The event will raise funds for Autumn Life Behavioral Center at OU Health Edmond Medical Center and the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.
Cycle 66 is a new urban/rural bicycling tour officially formed to highlight communities and business along Route 66 and to support worthy causes in those local communities. The tour offers three routes to accommodate every level of skill and experience. A leisurely 10-mile ride through downtown Edmond, a 33-mile course, and a 66-mile ride encompassing Jones, Luther and Arcadia, provide a range of perspectives of the historic Mother Road. The longest surviving stretches of Route 66 still drivable are found in Oklahoma, forming a network of unique communities and local lore.
OU Health Autumn Life Behavioral Center serves the mental and emotional wellness needs of mature adults, ages 55 and older. This geriatric psychiatry program addresses and seeks to relieve suffering that occurs due to changes in emotional, mental and behavioral wellness. Funds raised through the Cycle 66 tour will support a variety of services and programming resources that serve inpatients.
Cycle 66 co-sponsor AT&T is supporting the event with a $10,000 gift.
"We are thrilled to support the Cycle 66 event benefiting Autumn Life Behavioral Center at OU Health. Autumn Life is a wonderful program that provides mental health services to families in a setting that promotes healing. Mental health services are vitally important and we are proud to be part of the program's work to support these families," said Jan Moran, area manager for external affairs, AT&T Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Route 66 Association is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers committed to the promotion and preservation of Route 66.
At the midway point of the course on the OU Health Sciences Center campus cyclists are encouraged to "party at the turn," where they will find beverages and snacks to hydrate and nourish. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Pavilion at Edmond Festival Market Place host the family-friendly Celebration 66 Finish Line Festival, including food, beer, music and fun for all ages, at no cost to the public.
Learn more about Cycle 66 and register at www.cycle66ok.com. Event registration fee is $40 and the registration deadline is Saturday, Nov. 6, at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.