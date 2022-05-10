Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, May 17 at the Municipal Armory in Room 3.
The speakers will be Wes Nofire and Johnny Teehee, both of whom are running for the open District 2 Congress seat. The speakers will begin at 11 a.m.
Former nationally ranked boxer and business owner, Nofire is currently serving as one of 17 Cherokee Nation tribal councilors. His primary focus since taking office in 2019 is serving as a conservative voice on Tribal Council and working to bring transparency and accountability to the Cherokee Nation budget, especially for federal grants and monies entrusted to the Cherokee Nation.
Johnny Teehee was raised by his Cherokee grandparents after his parents were not in a position to do so because of alcohol and/or drug use. After high school, he joined the local police force while going to college. He was recruited to the Muskogee Police Department, where he has served on the force for 35 years.
The program may include more speakers. Changes to the program will be updated on the Cherokee County Republican Facebook page.
Those who are interested in the Republican Women's Club can contact CCRW President Candy Jarvis, at 918-931-1595. The CCRW meet the third Tuesday of each month, and afterward, members plan to go to Emery's Grill.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at the Armory Room 3 at 6:30 p.m. The next CCRP meeting will be on June 13. For questions, call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall at 918-706-0022.
