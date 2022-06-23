BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Name: "Bulldog" Ben Robinson
Political party: Independent
Specific office sought: Congressional District 2
Address and how long there: Muskogee, 36 years
Education: Boonville, Missouri High School-Kemper Military School AA-University Of Missouri-BS-(Business Administration)
Employment experience: Auto Dealership1956/62, Insurance 62/67; Started Data Processing Company 67/78 (Kansas City); Muskogee & Tahlequah Insurance agency 1971/2012; Congressman Boren office 2005/2012; American Bank of Oklahoma 2012/to date
Other offices held: Elected City Treasurer-Boonville Missouri, 1958 and 1960; elected State Senate District 9-1988/1992/1996/2000
Clubs, organizations, and other affiliations: Breakfast Optimist
Family: Daughter Chanda Lyn Robinson; Son Bret Robinson (Kim); granddaughters Emily, Kaley, Molly Robinson
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS: U.S. Congress D2
1 CORRUPTION. If it were conclusively proved that a sitting or former president, a Supreme Court justice, or a member of Congress were guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" or worse, would you vote to impeach or otherwise punish that person, even if he or she is a member of your own party? Explain.
Absolutely! No one, including the President or even ME is above the law!
2 CAMPAIGN FINANCE/TERM LIMITS. Do you believe campaign finance reform is needed (especially related to "dark money"), or congressional term limits, or both? Explain.
Yes!! Perhaps one of the worst decisions of the Supreme Court! Therefore, I've placed a limit of $100 from any person toward my campaign. (I won't buy many ads!)
3 PARTISANSHIP. What could you and your party do, and what would you expect from the party in power, to bridge disagreements and pass important legislation?
I had a secretary that had watched me in action, in Kansas City that said, 'You'd like to be Henry Kissinger, wouldn't you?" The answer was yes! I'm a negotiator. Put the sides together. Make a deal. A Mom teaching. "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar sonny!" I've found that Mom was right again!
4 ABORTION. Many believe Roe v. Wade will be overturned by SCOTUS. What exceptions should be made for women seeking abortion, if any, and should Congress or a doctor make that decision? What would you to do help girls and women raise their children?
Unfortunately, I grew up in a state where you had to drive 1000 miles to get a legal abortion or 100 miles to get an illegal one. One was expensive but safe. The other, frightening beyond belief!! No one is in favor of abortions, but the health and safety of the mother and the knowledge of the physician should prevail. My Senate record will reflect many things I was supportive of for women and children. The 'Children's First program comes to mind. It provided all fist time mothers the counsel of a Registered Nurse early on in pregnancy through year 2.
5 NATIONAL PROBLEMS. What are the biggest failures of Congress and/or the president, from 2017 until now, and how would you work to overcome these? What about relationships with tribal governments?
I'm slow to fault others actions because I don't know everything they knew to make the call. I constantly want to help others whenever I can both corporately and personally, but I ALWAYS think we need to be fiscally responsible. I didn't really approve of sending money out without encouraging people to earn it. Compounded later by the pandemic I know. Going further into debt is my largest worry. The McGirt decision has certainly put the courts into a disarray. We need to get together with the tribes and state and federal governments and see if we can come to a good answer.
6. LGBTQ ISSUES. Many states are passing legislation that LGBTQ persons and their advocates believe will strip their liberties. What laws should be passed (or rescinded) that might affect LGBTQ people and their allies?
I apologize for not being well informed on this. I would hope we treat everyone equally under the law, including marriage, property rights, and safety.
7. ACCOUNTABILITY. Are you loyal to your party and/or the president, or would you put ALL your constituents first, regardless of your party or its leaders? Would you guarantee voters you would be accountable to the public and return calls from the media? Explain.
I make the comment to my friends that I've been a Democrat for 80 years and an Independent for 8. My loyalty is to my country, my family, my constituents and myself. Another true story. My secretary called as I was leaving the Senate due to term limits. She said, "What do you want me to do with all these old phone messages I've saved?" (16 years of books) I said, Toss them. She said, 'I've given you 10,000 phone messages, and the best part is, you returned every call! I hope she was correct!
8. WORLD RELATIONSHIPS. How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies and other matters? What about the current war in Ukraine; what role, if any, should the U.S. play? Climate change?
I wish I had a great answer! Treat everyone with respect! Honor our agreements and treaties. Try to avoid telling other countries how they should operate. Assist them in times of disaster. We are all distressed about the Ukraine country and people. The terrible loss of lives and property! The loss of agricultural production also. My added fear is that it could be in collusion with the China government so we can be distracted from their efforts in Taiwan and the South Seas area. I'm not in favor of going to war but we should always be prepared! I'm worried too about climate change! WE need to do many things, but we need help from the rest of the world also. I worry that electric cars may not solve the issue.
9. GUNS. In light of recent shootings, there has been much discussion about the possible need for more regulations. What level of regulations would you accept, if any? Explain.
In 1988 I responded to an NRA questionnaire. I advised that I was a gun owner and believed in the 2nd amendment but didn't think automatic weapons were necessary for everyone. I didn't score well! (Until after I was elected!) My views haven't changed. I know the bad guys are going to get them, but we could make it a little more difficult for and 18-year-old to go get one and walk into a school that day and kill kids! Background checks. Delays in purchasing. Mental health checks! Something to slow it down.
10. ECONOMY. What steps would you support taking immediately to ease economic woes of the American people? How can the U.S. best curb inflation?
I think we should consider reopening pipelines and lessening regulations on drilling. Fuel costs hurt the average worker about as bad as higher grocery prices. I'm reluctant to just send checks to everyone but I do want to get them help. Perhaps back to WPA days. I'm in favor of helping with education for training for another job or new profession. Scholarships or loans to be forgiven upon successful completion of school and off to work.
