D2 Congress Candidate Chris Schiller

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Name: Chris Schiller
Political party: Republican
Specific office sought : U.S. Congress, OK's CD-2
Address and how long there: Muskogee, entire life for wife and me.
Education: Muskogee H.S.; Northeastern State University, B.S.; University o Oklahoma College of Pharmacy, Pharm. D.
Employment experience: Pharmacist and Small Business Owner, CEO of Economy Pharmacy
Family: Wife, Becky; married for more than 23 years. Two boys, Watson and Cash.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS: U.S. Congress D2
1 CORRUPTION. If it were conclusively proved that a sitting or former president, a Supreme Court justice, or a member of Congress were guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" or worse, would you vote to impeach or otherwise punish that person, even if he or she is a member of your own party? Explain.
No response.
2 CAMPAIGN FINANCE/TERM LIMITS. Do you believe campaign finance reform is needed (especially related to "dark money"), or congressional term limits, or both? Explain.
I support term limits on all members of congress.
3 PARTISANSHIP. What could you and your party do, and what would you expect from the party in power, to bridge disagreements and pass important legislation?
No response.
4 ABORTION. Many believe Roe v. Wade will be overturned by SCOTUS. What exceptions should be made for women seeking abortion, if any, and should Congress or a doctor make that decision? What would you to do help girls and women raise their children?
I am 100% pro-life without exception.
5 NATIONAL PROBLEMS. What are the biggest failures of Congress and/or the president, from 2017 until now, and how would you work to overcome these? What about relationships with tribal governments?
Joe Biden is responsible for the greatest failure facing our nation and is actually causing the number one issue we face today by not enforcing our existing immigration laws. Under his watch, millions of illegal immigrants have crossed our border into our country, often times being transported across the country on taxpayer dollars, and the border and surrounding areas are overrun with dangerous cartels, crime, human trafficking operations, smuggling and an inundation of drugs like fentanyl. That is why I am calling for and would support [his] impeach
6. LGBTQ ISSUES. Many states are passing legislation that LGBTQ persons and their advocates believe will strip their liberties. What laws should be passed (or rescinded) that might affect LGBTQ people and their allies?
No response.
7. ACCOUNTABILITY. Are you loyal to your party and/or the president, or would you put ALL your constituents first, regardless of your party or its leaders? Would you guarantee voters you would be accountable to the public and return calls from the media? Explain.
This is a false dichotomy, but I can assure you I will work to do the right thing every time.
8. WORLD RELATIONSHIPS. How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies and other matters? What about the current war in Ukraine; what role, if any, should the U.S. play? Climate change?
Our foreign policy and armed forces should both be guided by clear expectations, objectives, and goals that work to advance a legitimate, determined national interest. We should no longer continue to involve the United States in forever wars that don't pursue our interests. I do not support putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, because the Biden Administration has failed to demonstrate any compelling reason for us to do so that would meet the previously stated criteria.
9. GUNS. In light of recent shootings, there has been much discussion about the possible need for more regulations. What level of regulations would you accept, if any? Explain.
I am an uncompromising supporter of the Second Amendment rights of law abiding Americans. Period.
10. ECONOMY. What steps would you support taking immediately to ease economic woes of the American people? How can the U.S. best curb inflation?
President Donald J. Trump was exactly right when he said it's time to put America First. That means bringing back our jobs and the manufacturing of essential goods home from our adversaries overseas. As a pharmacist, I know, for example, over 80% of the materials in our medicine come from China. That's just not smart. I support American energy independence, and will work to combat the worsening inflation and skyrocketing gas prices every day in Washington D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.