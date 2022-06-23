D2 Congress Candidate Johnny Teehee

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Name: Johnny Teehee
Political party: Republican
Specific office sought: U.S. Congress District 2
Address and how long there: At current address in Vian 1-1/2 years.
Education: Vian High School, Connors State, NSU, FBI National Academy at Quantico, VA.
Employment experience: 35 Years as Police Officer in Vian and Muskogee, the last 4 as Chief of Police. Small business owner.
Clubs, organizations and other affiliations: Green Country Behavioral Health Board Member; Former Board Member Muskogee Chamber of Commerce; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coach of the Year.
Family: Married to Kim Nowlin Teehee. Four adult children and two teenagers. One granddaughter who just celebrated first birthday.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS: U.S. Congress D2
1 CORRUPTION. If it were conclusively proved that a sitting or former president, a Supreme Court justice, or a member of Congress were guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" or worse, would you vote to impeach or otherwise punish that person, even if he or she is a member of your own party? Explain.
Yes. I have spent my entire life upholding the rule of law. Our respect for the law is what makes our country unique. All should be held accountable.
2 CAMPAIGN FINANCE/TERM LIMITS. Do you believe campaign finance reform is needed (especially related to "dark money"), or congressional term limits, or both? Explain.
I have signed the term limits pledge and believe our nation would be best served by returning to the vision of our founding fathers of Congress being a citizen legislature. On campaign finance laws, I am an advocate for full and immediate transparency of all money flowing into campaigns.
3 PARTISANSHIP. What could you and your party do, and what would you expect from the party in power, to bridge disagreements and pass important legislation?
As a police officer, and especially as police chief, my job has far too often been to resolve disagreements. I have found that allowing folks to be heard - not just speak, but be heard - can go a long way to finding common ground. There are, however, some places where there is no compromise or middle ground. I fundamentally believe that life begins at conception, that our 2nd Amendment rights should not be infringed, and that support of public safety should be the top priority of government.
4 ABORTION. Many believe Roe v. Wade will be overturned by SCOTUS. What exceptions should be made for women seeking abortion, if any, and should Congress or a doctor make that decision? What would you to do help girls and women raise their children?
It is my understanding that under the SCOTUS ruling, each state will be able to decide if and what exemptions would be allowed, so this will likely be a state issue and in Congress will work to leave that to the legislature. If presented with an option to ban abortion with exceptions for rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother, I would be supportive. America must work to rebuild the family fabric and do so through incentives. We must also continue to improve education and our economy as there is a strong correlation between these issues and being a single-mother.
5 NATIONAL PROBLEMS. What are the biggest failures of Congress and/or the president, from 2017 until now, and how would you work to overcome these? What about relationships with tribal governments?
The three greatest failures have been government overspending that has led to inflation; failure to secure our southern border that has led to crime; allowing the public to demonize law enforcement that has led to shortages of those willing to help protect the public. The answers are simple: Stop wasting taxpayer money. Build the wall. Support Law Enforcement. Our tribal governments have proven to be an economic asset for Oklahoma and Eastern Oklahoma. Together we have been more than good neighbors, we live together. We must repair that fractured relationship and work together for the betterment of all of us.
6. LGBTQ ISSUES. Many states are passing legislation that LGBTQ persons and their advocates believe will strip their liberties. What laws should be passed (or rescinded) that might affect LGBTQ people and their allies?
I oppose special laws or rules for people based upon the gender identity or sexual preference.
7. ACCOUNTABILITY. Are you loyal to your party and/or the president, or would you put ALL your constituents first, regardless of your party or its leaders? Would you guarantee voters you would be accountable to the public and return calls from the media? Explain.
Constituents come first. I will engage with the media as long as the media remains factual and truthful and avoids pushing an agenda outside of its editorial comments. During my time as Police Chief of Muskogee, I have always been accessible.
8. WORLD RELATIONSHIPS. How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies and other matters? What about the current war in Ukraine; what role, if any, should the U.S. play? Climate change?
I believe in Ronald Reagan's Peace Through Strength. The best way to improve relationships with other countries is to let them know that America is strong and unwavering in its support of a free economy and free people. America should never cede its sovereignty to international bodies. The U.S. has a vital interest in stopping the march of the Russians. That includes providing aid and support to the people of the Ukraine. At this time, I oppose American forces being on the ground, but would support engagement as long as it is real support and not simply excessive government spending masquerading as support. The treaties and games created to combat climate change are really about a redistribution of wealth. America should avoid the Paris Accords and similar unenforceable agreements that hurt our economy here at home without having a positive impact on the environment.
9. GUNS. In light of recent shootings, there has been much discussion about the possible need for more regulations. What level of regulations would you accept, if any? Explain.
The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. I agree with President Trump that background checks would be helpful. I do not believe that reasonable background checks infringe upon this right as long as those background checks are transparent, based on justifiable factors, and completed in a timely manner. These checks are routinely done for those becoming police officers and can be done without undue burden.
10. ECONOMY. What steps would you support taking immediately to ease economic woes of the American people? How can the U.S. best curb inflation?
Our federal government has to quit spending money it does not have. By increasing the money supply while systematically working to destroy the energy industry, the Biden administration's policies are responsible for our current economic woes. Reversing these policies by letting energy be produced and stopping wasteful spending are the two most important things to do to ease these economic woes.
