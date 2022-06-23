D2 Congress Candidate Josh Brecheen

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Name: Josh Brecheen
Age: 43
Political party affiliation: Republican
Specific office sought: Oklahoma Congressional District 2
Address and how long there: Coalgate, 19 years.
Education: Graduated from Oklahoma State University with Bachelor of Science dual degree in Animal Science /Agriculture Communications; Coalgate High School
Employment experience: owner, Rawhide Dirtworks LLC; self-employed, cow horse sales and training, The Cowboy Horse; rancher; state senator (2010-2018); staff for U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn (2004-2010); owner of Brecheen Keynotes and Seminars (1998-2004); employed by National FFA Organization, Kanakuk Kamps.
Other offices held: Oklahoma State Senator 2010-2018
Clubs, organizations and other affiliations: State FFA President of Oklahoma FFA Association, 1998-1999
Family: Wife Kacie Brecheen, parent to Micah, Makayla, Colton and Eden.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS: U.S. Congress D2
1 CORRUPTION. If it were conclusively proved that a sitting or former president, a Supreme Court justice or a member of Congress were guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" or worse, would you vote to impeach or otherwise punish that person, even if he or she is a member of your own party? Explain.
Justice must be blind. If, as a Congressman, I am in a position to evaluate evidence and vote for or against impeachment or the imposition of penalties against any government official, I will execute my responsibilities as a Representative of the people based upon legitimate facts not party loyalty or polling.
2 CAMPAIGN FINANCE/TERM LIMITS. Do you believe campaign finance reform is needed (especially related to "dark money"), or congressional term limits, or both? Explain.
I support a Constitutional Amendment to limit the number of terms a Senator or Representative may serve. I have committed to limit myself to no more than eight years in the House. I proved my commitment to this principle by leaving the Oklahoma State Senate at the end of my second term, fulfilling my self-imposed term limit. I will not support any left-leaning ideology bent on campaign finance reform solely for political advantage. I support the constitutional right to ethically engage in the political process with transparency and honesty.
3 PARTISANSHIP. What could you and your party do, and what would you expect from the party in power, to bridge disagreements and pass important legislation?
The key is to be principle-driven, not party-focused. George Washington warned in his 1796 Farewell address about the dangers of "factions." We need umpires in D.C. willing to call balls and strikes, even when their party is in error. The Constitution is clear that the powers of Congress are to be few (18 enumerated powers in Article 1 Section 8), and the powers of the States are broad, according to the Tenth Amendment. We must regain the fundamental understanding that the Federal Government is not the answer to all of our problems, and power must be returned to the States. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, both parties must return to the Constitution and, given our 30 trillion dollar debt, quit handing out free candy in an attempt to get re-elected.
4 ABORTION. Many believe Roe v. Wade will be overturned by SCOTUS. What exceptions should be made for women seeking abortion, if any, and should Congress or a doctor make that decision? What would you to do help girls and women raise their children?
Abortion is murder. I understand that medical circumstances exist where a decision must be made between the life of a child and the life of a mother, but beyond those extremely rare and tragic circumstances, abortion is murder. It's not the federal government's job to raise children but to secure the rights of all citizens, including securing the right to life of someone inside the womb. Individual responsibility, loving families, and local communities are the real solutions to these issues. I absolutely support crisis pregnancy centers and faith-based organizations working to assist mothers and newborn children.
5 NATIONAL PROBLEMS. What are the biggest failures of Congress and/or the president, from 2017 until now, and how would you work to overcome these? What about relationships with tribal governments?
Runaway spending is propelling us toward a fiscal cliff that will result in more significant issues for our country. The spending must be reined in, and power must be returned to the States. As Ronald Reagan said, "Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem." Tribal relations should be handled in truth, in humility, and (my own personal standard for years) by not taking political donations from the tribes because I believe it can skew judgment. State and federal elected officials must do the right thing for the right reasons, not for ulterior or self-centered motives.
6. LGBTQ ISSUES. Many states are passing legislation that LGBTQ persons and their advocates believe will strip their liberties. What laws should be passed (or rescinded) that might affect LGBTQ people and their allies?
I absolutely support traditional, biblical marriage and believe the U. S. Supreme Court overstepped its bounds in 2015 when it ruled that the Constitution protected same-sex marriage. Legislating from the bench must end. Article 1, Section 1 of the Constitution says all legislative powers are to be vested in a Congress, not the Supreme Court. That illegal ruling has furthered an already hyper-sexualized society, leaving our country teetering on the edge of moral bankruptcy. We must return to biblical virtue or go the way of other failed societies. Congress should remove judges that legislate from the bench.
7. ACCOUNTABILITY. Are you loyal to your party and/or the president, or would you put ALL your constituents first, regardless of your party or its leaders? Would you guarantee voters you would be accountable to the public and return calls from the media? Explain.
If elected, I will represent constituents according to principle, not a party. I will not be owned by the Republican Party leadership, lobbyists, or anyone who donates to my campaign. I have not and will not take money from the tribes, even though I am Choctaw. I am accountable to all constituents to be their Representative, voting in support of the U.S. Constitution and the values and principles that I have run on in my campaign. My staff and I will return phone calls and emails professionally and responsibly.
8. WORLD RELATIONSHIPS. How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies and other matters? What about the current war in Ukraine; what role, if any, should the U.S. play? Climate change?
Military involvement in foreign affairs has become too numerous absent a declaration of war by Congress. It is past time for us to reduce our foreign entanglements and focus on the invasion taking place on our southern border. We must maintain a strong military; the more we "sweat in peace, the less we will bleed in war." This is not to say the United States does not have a place in world affairs. But, once again, the pattern we should follow is in our Constitution (Article 1 Section 8), which gives Congress, not the president, the responsibility for declaring war. We must get back to the wisdom of the founders. Proverbs 22:28 "Do not move the ancient boundary which your fathers have set." Environmental extremism and the radical cult of climate change are threatening our nation's energy sectors and our economy.
9. GUNS. In light of recent shootings, there has been much discussion about the possible need for more regulations. What level of regulations would you accept, if any? Explain.
The Second Amendment is clear "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." New laws are not the solution. Gun ownership laws are too many, and gun owners are not the problem. Spoons don't make you fat, and guns don't kill people; people kill people. The moral decay of society is the most pressing problem, and the only solution is to restore the biblical foundations laid by our founding fathers. Restoring biblical principles one family at a time will change hearts.
10. ECONOMY. What steps would you support taking immediately to ease economic woes of the American people? How can the U.S. best curb inflation?
Inflation is a direct result of excessive spending by the Federal Government. The solution to our economic problems is to cut off the spending valve; only then will the dollar's value be restored and inflation curbed.
