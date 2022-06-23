D2 Congress Clint Johnson

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Name: Clint Johnson
Political party: Republican
Specific office sought: D2 Congress
Address and how long there: Tahlequah.
Education: Vian High School, CLEET certification for reserve and full-time police officer, numerous continuing education courses in law enforcement. Police Assessment and Selection Training in Virginia. Certified CLEET instructor.
Employment experience: US Marine Corps, 5-1/2 years with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, (District 27 Drug Task Force as a narcotics agent with 3-1/2 being field supervisor, 2 years in Iraq with DynCorp International/US State Department as an International Police and worked for the National Investigative and Intelligence Agency for the Ministry of Interior
Military experience: US Marine Corps
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS: U.S. Congress D2
1 CORRUPTION. If it were conclusively proved that a sitting or former president, a Supreme Court justice, or a member of Congress were guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" or worse, would you vote to impeach or otherwise punish that person, even if he or she is a member of your own party? Explain.
Yes, if it was conclusively proven I would vote to impeach them, no one is above the law, I don't care who they are, and elected leaders should be held even more accountable for their actions.
2 CAMPAIGN FINANCE/TERM LIMITS. Do you believe campaign finance reform is needed (especially related to "dark money"), or congressional term limits, or both? Explain.
Yes, desperately, I believe until we get big money (special interest, lobbyist, and billionaires) out of politics, our country will never change. I intentionally haven't raised any money because I know politicians are being bought for their votes. It's time we change who we send to Washington or Washington isn't ever going to change. I will also sponsor or co-sponsor a bill that will set out term limits for all politicians.
3 PARTISANSHIP. What could you and your party do, and what would you expect from the party in power, to bridge disagreements and pass important legislation?
Everyone in Washington, Democrats and Republicans, are fighting and nothing is being done for the American people. We have to send common sense, true citizen legislatures to Washington that are going to work for the American people again. I would work 24/7 days a week with like minded legislatures and try to make the hesitant representatives understand that everything we do should be done for the good of the American citizens. It only takes one person to start a change, I will be that person and will show thru actions not just words how an elected leader should act.
4 ABORTION. Many believe Roe v. Wade will be overturned by SCOTUS. What exceptions should be made for women seeking abortion, if any, and should Congress or a doctor make that decision? What would you to do help girls and women raise their children?
I am 100% pro-life, the only exceptions would be in cases of life-threatening emergency or rape/incest. Abortion kills so many of our most precious gifts from God. Life should never be taken away before it even has a chance to experience it.
5 NATIONAL PROBLEMS. What are the biggest failures of Congress and/or the president, from 2017 until now, and how would you work to overcome these? What about relationships with tribal governments?
Congress wants to fight and argue instead of working for the people and nothing is getting done. The politicians are sitting there getting rich off the taxpayers back and won't come together, which in turn nothing is being done for the American citizens and we now have a country that is being ruled from a pen by the Biden administration. I would work on getting us back to the three branches of government our founding fathers set up to have checks and balances that would get us back to ruling by the people, for the people instead of by one person being swayed/controlled by an administration that's intent is to hurt the American Citizen. We need to have great working relationships with Tribal Governments and support their Sovern nations, but we also have to work on the McGirt ruling, the only people getting hurt is us, not the politicians.
6. LGBTQ ISSUES. Many states are passing legislation that LGBTQ persons and their advocates believe will strip their liberties. What laws should be passed (or rescinded) that might affect LGBTQ people and their allies?
Nothing should ever pass into law unless it helps people, not hurt them. I would look at any law that helps all individuals, not just certain groups and will for sure oppose anything that effects people differently. Congress is there for the betterment of the people, not the other way around.
7. ACCOUNTABILITY. Are you loyal to your party and/or the president, or would you put ALL your constituents first, regardless of your party or its leaders? Would you guarantee voters you would be accountable to the public and return calls from the media? Explain.
I am loyal to the American citizens and align with the Republican party beliefs, but I can do my job in a fair and impartial way
8. WORLD RELATIONSHIPS. How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies and other matters? What about the current war in Ukraine; what role, if any, should the U.S. play? Climate change?
Since I'm not a politician I can't answer that question to improve relationships is something no one can answer because of the changing world from day to day. The war in Ukraine is horrible and I feel for the people, but we have to take care of Americans and get our country straight. We need to stop being big brother to the world. The country that matters the most to every US citizen is being destroyed and our politicians want to act like we aren't going thru inflation, energy crises, southern boarder wide open and the list goes on. We must stop the craziness and get our country straight before we can help anyone else's.
9. GUNS. In light of recent shootings, there has been much discussion about the possible need for more regulations. What level of regulations would you accept, if any? Explain.
We have laws on the books that aren't being prosecuted because of liberal District Attorney's, judges and so on. We don't need to make new laws, we need to deal with the issue of mental health, that's a starting point. If you enact more laws, law abiding people will dork within those boundaries. The Criminal will always have guns, can get them, and will use them. As the saying goes a good guy with a firearm can stop the actions of a bad guy. We also must quit sending money overseas, stop all the wasteful spending and use that money to harden our schools and put Police in our schools to protect our children.
10. ECONOMY. What steps would you support taking immediately to ease economic woes of the American people? How can the U.S. best curb inflation?
I would on day one establish relationships with like-minded congressmen and women, start working on solving the problem to get drilling started again in the US, open our energy we have under our feet. As an energy-based economy, we open drilling, up the production of gas and oil, get the cost to come back down which in turn will start easing the burden of the inflation tax this administration put us in.
