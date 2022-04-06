The Cherokee County Republican Party when it meets Monday, April 11, at the Armory Municipal Center, Room 3, at 100 N. Water St. at 6:30 p.m. The speakers are Clint Johnson, John Bennett, and Rhonda Hopkins, who are running for the District 2 U.S. Congress seat, which will be left vacant following Markwayne Mullin’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate.
Johnson graduated from Vian High School in 1990 and went to the Marines, and upon retiring, he came to Tahlequah, where he lives now. He went to work for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy and part- time jailer/dispatcher. He moved into full-time jailer/dispatcher for about a year before becoming a full-time deputy on the street. He worked as a deputy sheriff for about five years before going to work for the district attorney's drug task force. He worked as a narcotics agent for the state of Oklahoma for about nine years and then was hired to work in Iraq for DynCorp International/U.S. State Department as an International police liaison officer training the Iraqi Police and SWAT/Quick Reaction Force. He also worked in the National Investigative and Intelligence Agency for the Ministry of Iraq for almost two years.
Bennett was born and raised in Vian, where he attended Vian Public Schools before attending Central Texas College, and earned his bachelor of science in communications from the University of Phoenix. He is a retired U.S. Marine who served in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan. After his retirement, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He became known for his adherence to Republican principles by authoring and co-authoring pro-Second Amendment and liberty bills. Bennett opposes tax increases, government overreach and abortion. He was House author on SB 1143, which was signed into law and mandated the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools at least once per week. He is best known for authoring HB2 177, also known as “The Ten Commandments Bill," which allows display of the Ten Commandments in all government buildings, including public schools. Bennett has served with the Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Task Force, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. He is pastor of Lee Creek Assembly of God and a small business owner of 15 years.
Hopkins has been a registered Republican all her life, and her platforms include "saving babies, keeping my guns, lower taxes, and holding onto the freedom and liberties we have left. She is a certified nursing assistant and has been in the health care field more than 20 years. She believes many patients and health care clients would have benefited from a better Social Security system. She intends to listen and speak with local residents, since they are the ones who know what's going on and what's needed.
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. The club meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Room 3. All those interested are invited to attend the meetings, events, and activities.
The Cherokee County Republican Women meet the third Tuesday of every month at the Armory Room 3 at 10 a.m., and the speakers or program begin at 11 a.m. For information , call CCRW President, Candy Jarvis, at 918-931-1595.
Republican candidates who want to speak to the local party or have any questions about the club should call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall, at 918-706-0022.
