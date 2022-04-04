The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners listened during an April 4 meeting to more concerns from a District 3 resident over a drainage problem.
Mike Wilcox brought an issue before the board during two separate meetings and asked for help. He explained a tinhorn culvert was in the roadway, and had collapsed twice before the county filled it with gravel years back. Wilcox said rainwater creates a big flood plain, and his land floods because there’s no drainage.
“About a year ago, I met with my attorney who's not from Cherokee County, but on the drainage issue I have on South 500 Road, we’ve talked about before,” said Wilcox. “Under the State Oklahoma Roadway Drainage Guidelines Section 2.8.2., it talks about surface water, upstream rights of the proprietor, downstream rights of the landowner and natural drainage.”
Wilcox explained if he had to go to court with this matter, he would be asked if he’s tried to resolve it with commissioners first.
“I met with you all twice before and I met with you a third time. We discussed drainage and elevations and all of that, but [he] said I hadn’t discussed the Oklahoma law,” said Wilcox.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall initially told Wilcox during the Dec. 6 meeting that it wouldn’t be an easy fix, and he’d need to shoot elevation and may have to access neighboring properties. Hall advised if Wilcox found the spot with the existing tinhorn, his crew would dig it up to prove one was there, then they’d replace it.
“I can go back on Google Earth to 1985; that is a low spot in your field. It’s not my responsibility, it’s not my fault, I’m sorry you have it. It’s a low spot that holds water when it rains. You have six or seven of them on your whole place like that,” said Hall.
Hall said they shot elevation on the property and everything there was "flat."
“That is truly flat land for a half mile in every direction right there. The water has nowhere to go,” said Hall.
Wilcox warned if he took the case to court, he can say he tried to resolve it, and two people could testify there was a culvert across the road at one time.
He asked the board when could he expect the culvert to be replaced, and Hall said it would be when he could get to it.
“So it’s a question of priority, right? One mile north of here and one mile east of here is Bald Hill Road, and in the past seven months at two different places, you’ve removed duel culverts that were functional. They may not have carried the amount of water the county wanted, but they were fully functional,” said Wilcox.
Hall pointed out those culverts were rotting and collapsing. He ensured Wilcox that the county would replace the culvert at some point.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to agree to deposit a check from Cherokee Nation into District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins’ accounts to reimburse him for road projects.
The board also passed a resolution to deposit a $37,558 check from Self-Insured Group for a damaged grader.
Jamie Halfacre with Solid Waste was given permission to upgrade computers and software at all three transfer stations in the county.
A Juvenile Detention/Transport claim for $280 was approved. All claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.