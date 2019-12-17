District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp has announced he will not pursue criminal charges against Cherokee Nation Marshal Shannon Buhl, who shot and killed Eddie Maxwell in November.
The report submitted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brandon Lane included witness statements, physical evidence, photographs, and officer body camera footage.
“I find that [Marshal Buhl's] actions and use of deadly force on Nov. 6, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was justified in accordance with Oklahoma Statutes 21 O.S. 733(2) and 21 O.S. 732(A)(2)(a&b),” Thorp said in his letter.
Maxwell had shot and injured his wife, Rachel Maxwell, when Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to responded to a domestic incident at 611 Pamela St. around 8 p.m. after multiple calls to 911 were made.
"The last of [the calls was] from a woman who indicated that her sister, Rachel Maxwell, had been shot in the head by her estranged husband, Eddie Ray Maxwell," said King. "Mr. Maxwell shot at [the sister] as she was fleeing the apartment."
The caller told 911 dispatchers she didn't know where Maxwell was when she was on the phone.
Officers arrived within three minutes of the call, and a short time later, they radioed that they were in a standoff with Maxwell, who barricaded himself in the apartment.
"We called for the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service SWAT team, and when I got there, we made entry into the apartment," said King. "I could see Mr. Maxwell in the living room with a gun in his hand and could see Mrs. Maxwell on the floor, appearing to be unresponsive.”
Officers tried to get the man to drop the revolver, but he refused, and indicated he wasn't "going back.”
"I can only assume he meant he wasn't going back to prison," said King. "He said multiple times that [Rachel] was still alive.”
King said officers told Maxwell to drop the gun so they could attend to the victim, and then the SWAT team arrived and took over the scene.
Buhl responded to the call for the Cherokee Nation Special Operations Team and assessed the situation. He worked his way to a vantage point where he could observe Maxwell, who was still armed with a handgun.
“Buhl could observe that Rachel Maxwell was clearly injured, but he could not make out any obvious injury,” Thorp said in his letter. “She appeared to be unconscious.”
At that point, Buhl shot Maxwell and quickly retreated to the victim and performed CPR.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect was taken by EMS to Northeastern Health System, where he was also pronounced dead.
King said the couple have children, but none of them were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
He added that Maxwell didn't shoot at the SWAT team during the standoff. However, he was refusing to allow officers to provide aid to the victim.
"An armed subject, who had already admitted by his own words he had committed a homicide, was preventing us from giving aid to that victim, and the decision was made to eliminate that threat," said King.
King said the OSBI is looking into the shooting.
According to online court reports, Maxwell has a lengthy background as a victim and as a criminal.
In April 2001, Maxwell was shot multiple times in a robbery. At the time, he was hailed as a hero by his brother, Brian Maxwell. When an armed gunman burst through the door of their home, the Maxwell brothers retreated to a bedroom, and Eddie Ray Maxwell pushed an empty crib against the door to keep the shooter at bay. The man shot through the door, and Maxwell was hit by a bullet while holding the crib against the door. Brian Maxwell was not injured.
In 2003, Maxwell was convicted of driving a car that killed one child and injured another.
On Aug. 24, 2002, Maxwell apparently killed 10-year-old DaVonta Shawntray "Tray" Wartson, who had been riding with his brother on a bicycle. The bicycle veered out into the street, where the two boys were struck by a vehicle Maxwell was driving. Maxwell fled the scene, but turned himself in a few days later. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a year in jail after being convicted of negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
In December 2010, Maxwell was charged, along with three others, with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, felony discharge of a firearm, and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.
Maxwell was charged in June 2012 with assault with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest. Police said the stabbing took place following an earlier fight that happened a couple of blocks away.
He most recently had been convicted of drug and weapons charges and was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody Oct. 26.
Thorp said the investigation clearly outlined that Buhl intended to “defend” the victim, who was shot and was clearly a hostage of Eddie Maxwell.
“It is for the above reasons I decline all charges against Cherokee Nation Marshal Shannon Buhl,” said Thorp. “Clearly his actions were justified under Oklahoma law.”
