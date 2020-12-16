DA explains how felony sentences can often 'expire'

News that a 75-year sentence for a notorious convicted murder from Cherokee County recently expired raised controversy, and District Attorney Jack Thorp provided a more in-depth explanation as to how that can happen.
Sentence expirations occur when an inmate has reached his maximum court sentence, minus credit for time served. Inmates are released without terms of community supervision.
Thorp said an expired sentence is a term of years that's been modified for parole eligibility. He said the expiration of lengthy sentences is not uncommon, since individuals don't want additional supervision upon release.
"The term normally used on serving a sentence - and waiving early parole and allowing the expiration of a sentence - is called 'going flat,'" Thorp said.
Roger Lee Porter's 75-year sentence for murder "expired," but he remains incarcerated at the Lexington Correctional Center. The expiration status indicates Porter would have normally been up for parole at some point before his formal sentence ended.
Thorp explained this was the result of a plea bargain in exchange for waiving a jury trial, with Porter agreeing to plead guilty to 75 years for second-degree murder, five years for first-degree burglary, and 25 years for rape. Porter was in prison for killing Loretta Medlock by stabbing her numerous times.
"The [Department of Corrections] has ruled that the 75-year sentence is expired. Technically he cannot parole out -- because upon completion of the original 75 sentence -- but he now must serve the five-year sentence for the first-degree burglary," Thorp said. "After he completes that sentence, he will be required to serve an additional 10 of the 25-year rape sentence."
Even though Porter's murder sentence technically expired, he's still behind bars for additional charges he incurred while in prison.
"He picked up an additional five-year consecutive sentence from Atoka County, which is [running] consecutive to his Cherokee County case," Thorp said. "On top of that, Porter has an additional five-year sentence out of Osage County, which he will be required to serve consecutive to the Cherokee and Atoka cases."
The DA said he's not sure the Department of Corrections would have allowed Porter to parole after serving only 28 years behind bars.
"I think they would have been more likely to do that since they know he has several other sentences to serve consecutively," said Thorp. "However, when one hears that a person is to serve 75 years, the expectation - and rightly so - should be that the person will serve the rest of his life in prison."
Thorp said the DOC is working hard to release as many prisoners as possible, and he questions whether Porter should be entitled to only serve 28 years since he committed three other felonies while in DOC custody.
