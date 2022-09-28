DA office offers training course to K-9 handlers

Several K-9 handlers from the surrounding area met this week for a Basic Handlers Course.
District 27 Drug Task Force Investigator Travis Saulsberry met with six other handlers at the Chief Bob Adrian Regional Fire Training Center for the training course.
"The District Attorneys office provided this Basic Handlers Course free of charge for departments and it is a 50-hour CLEET accredited course for departments in hopes to get training for smaller agencies with K-9 teams that do not have the money in their training budget," Saulsberry said.
A typical week-long course can run between $600 and $1,000 per department. Saulsberry said a lot of departments don't send K-9 handlers to get the training they need due to costs.
"So these handlers have no training but are expected to successfully run a dog," he said.
The class is set up for small agencies that couldn't take a handler off the street for a week due to not having the personnel to cover their shift. Saulsberry said they are training one day a week for five weeks to complete the course.
The course for the new handlers covers basic handling skills, scent movement, narcotics detection, K-9 patrol, and case law. The Daily Press was at the fire training center Tuesday, Sept. 27 to see the handlers and their K-9s work on scent movement and narcotics detection.
"During narcotics detection, they are working on proper leash control and noticing the change in behavior of their K-9 when the dog is in odor of what they are trained to detect," Saulsberry said.
The K-9s and their handlers also worked on apprehension wherein Saulsberry played the "suspect."
"On the apprehension stuff, that day was proper targeting for the dog on the suspect and the handlers being able to verbal out their K-9 while on the controlled bite," he said.
