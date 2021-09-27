Prosecutors recently explained how the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling has affected deferred cases.
More than 200 deferred sentencing cases were logged in Cherokee County court during the 2021 year, according to official documents. The cases range from possession of a controlled dangerous substance to domestic assault and battery to threaten to perform act of violence.
However, District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said the McGirt ruling has had a significant impact on his district as a whole, especially Cherokee County.
“McGirt has had an effect on all of our cases. The numbers reflect that we have disposed of – via dismissal – 705 with 167 likely to be dismissed as well,” said Thorp.
There were 185 deferred cases between Jan. 1 and September 2021, with 66 suspended cases, and nine cases for prison sentences.
“Right now we have 167 cases where the court has yet to rule regarding McGirt. We have 705 dismissals because of McGirt this year,” said Thorp.
Thousands of criminal cases have been dismissed by the state due to the Supreme Court ruling. The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office has filed or refiled more than 1,300 cases in the its District Court since January.
Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on Aug. 12 that state-court convictions can’t be overturned, even if the defendant or victim is Native American, or if the crime occurred on tribal land.
Local officials say the state still has jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if the crime takes place on the 14-county Cherokee Nation “reservation.” But state prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee nations, and by extension, other tribes as well.
Thorp said the McGirt ruling has reduced the state prosecutions by nearly 40 percent.
A deferred sentence is one that is delayed until after the defendant has completed a period of probation. That can include the stipulations of paying court costs and fines, performing community service, not committing any new crimes, attending classes, and passing drug and alcohol screenings.
The following are among the deferred sentences ordered in 2021 thus far.
Hunter Dale Ragsdale - unauthorized use of a credit card.
Gregory Allen Stone - two or more bogus checks together over felony limit $500.
Jeremy Dale Vann - malicious injury to property.
Garrett Ryan Vandiver - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Tyler Cramer - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Andrea Lynn Vann Harlan - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roberto David Suarez-Soto - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to signal.
Pedro Luis Moreno - second-degree burglary, possession of controlled dangerous substance, taxes due state, knowingly concealing stolen property, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Austin Freeth - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Billy Arnett - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Larry David Stephens - driving while under the influence of drugs and taxes due state.
Stephen Andrew Sanders - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Samantha Marie Swan - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Bobbi Stoneberger - larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Rashawd Adam Rushing - domestic abuse - assault and battery and no driver’s license.
Jonathan Noel Tavarez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-4 mph over.
Jonathan Michael Scott - petit larceny.
Travis Lynn Keeling - domestic abuse - assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Grant Baxter Peterson - driving under the influence, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Billy Wayne Coots - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Rachel Elizabeth Frazier - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Michael Harr - driving under the influence.
Colby Dale Wayne Fraser - driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective equipment.
Mitchell Scott Fuson - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Dana Lachelle Bradley - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
En Lam Thang - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at red light.
Joshua Allen Moss - possession of controlled dangerous substance, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Jonathon Jack Mathis - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rocky Ray Hilton II - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.