DA, sheriff offer details on buried bodies

Local law enforcement officials during a press conference Monday afternoon provided more details about three bodies found near Eldon Hill in a shallow grave, and the district attorney said he has filed three counts of first-degree murder against the suspect.
On Monday, Jan. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed Robert Edwin Lewis confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 42, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, Cherokee County. Tippey’s address is listed as the same as Lewis’.
“Friday afternoon, we got a call from Sheriff Mark Counts of Sharp County, Arkansas, in reference to a missing female. Sheriff Counts’ office had taken a report of a missing female on [Jan. 24]. [Lamb] had actually left home on the Jan. 14, [her] family hadn’t been able to get ahold of her through social media and by her cell phone,” said Chennault.
Lamb’s brother found her body buried in a shallow grave on Lewis’ property Friday afternoon and alerted authorities.
“For some reason, he came back toward Arkansas, and on the way called Sheriff Counts. Sheriff Counts called us, I spoke to him and we were able to intercept the brother before he got back into Arkansas, and he came back and met our investigators,” said Chennault.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the brother was with a woman who was Lewis’ ex-wife. The woman called Lewis and asked him about Lamb, Shackelford and another man. “Robert told her they [were] here but now they are gone and won’t be seen again,” the affidavit said.
The woman took investigators back to Lewis’ property where Lamb’s body was buried.
“We pulled out and got a search warrant. It was late in the evening, so we had to wait until Saturday to really start looking,” said Chennault.
Lewis was arrested at Cherokee Nation Casino in Tahlequah Friday evening without incident, and drew a map of where a body was buried.
“I gave Robert a piece of paper as he started to draw his road on his property. He stated she was buried on the right side of the road. I advised Robert we had already been to his property and found a body on the left said of the road, not the right side of the road,” Investigator James Morgan wrote in the affidavit.
Lewis then admitted to killing all three people. He said Lamb and Shackelford were buried together, while Tippey was buried alone.
Investigators then found the bodies and contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. An anthropologist from the Medical Examiner’s Office, as well as investigators with District 27 District Attorney’s Office, were on hand. The Tahlequah Police Department and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service assisted with the investigation.
Chennault said they believe Lamb and Shackelford were killed Jan. 16, and that Tippey was killed sometime after Jan. 19. Lewis admitted to killing Lamb and Shackelford on his birthday, which is Jan. 16.
The sheriff was asked how Lamb’s brother knew to look for his sister at Lewis’ property. Chennault said they don’t know, but that's something they’d find out during the course of the investigation.
Chennault said they determined there is a family affiliation between Lewis and Lamb.
“Shackelford was a friend of Lamb's who came to Cherokee County from Sharp County, with Lamb. DeAnna Tippey is going to be the girlfriend of Robert Lewis,” the sheriff said.
From what investigators were told, all four individuals had involvement with narcotics, but a motive for the killings has not been determined.
“We don’t know if that’s a motivation for the killing,” Chennault said.
According to Chennault, the sheriff’s office was familiar with the suspect to some degree, but never deemed him a violent person.
The suspect and the victims do have records. Tippey was charged with third-degree arson in March and trespassing in April 2021. Lamb was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in 2019, and Shackelford had charges of possession and theft.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp announced his office has filed three counts of first-degree murder against Lewis.
“My office will do anything and everything possible within the law to ensure that Mr. Lewis is brought to justice,” said Thorp. “This case is a tragic case and this investigation remains active. I know there will be lots of questions and Sheriff Chennault was able to answer some of them, but this investigation is ongoing.”
Thorp was asked if it was too early for his office to seek the death penalty.
“I expect that my team of prosecutors and myself will be meeting with family members, and we will be discussing that. I will defiantly say it is within the realm of consideration that this murder occurred here in Cherokee County could possibly warrant the death penalty,” he said.
Lewis was brought before District Court Assistant Judge Josh King Monday for his initial appearance.
The bodies were discovered on tribal jurisdiction within Cherokee Nation. However, neither Lewis nor any of the three victims are federally recognized tribal members.
“As far as we’re concerned, at this time, this is a state prosecution. I intend to lead this prosecution to its finality and see to that Mr. Lewis gets District 27 and Cherokee County justice,” said Thorp.
The initial autopsy reports show Lamb died of a fractured skull, Shackelford was killed by a cut or stabbing to his neck, and Tippey was strangled.
Lewis is slated to appear in court on March 1 for a hearing, and no bond was set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.