A twice-daily teleconference involving several elected officials and other community leaders, while barring access to the public, apparently does not violate the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, according to media law experts.
A crisis response team was formed as the COVID-19 pandemic began to infiltrate Cherokee County. Members include Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, Tahlequah City Council members, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, the three members of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead, Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings CEO Brian Hail.
Several area residents, including two attorneys, complained about the closed meetings, saying they may constitute a breach of the state's Open Meeting Act. But District Attorney Jack Thorp, after discussing the purpose and context of the meetings with several crisis team members, researched the issue and earlier this month concluded there was no violation.
"It is my understanding that a group of city and county leaders participate in a daily conference call in which these leaders receive information from various agencies regarding medical issues related to the coronavirus pandemic," Thorp said last week. "I have also been advised that the information that is shared as part of the call is informative for city and county leaders; however, they do not conduct city or county business as part of the call."
Joey Senat, Ph.D., associate professor of the Oklahoma State University School of Media & Strategic Communications, is often asked by media to look into possible violations of the OOMA. Senat concurred with Thorp's opinion, but with caveats.
"Advisory committees that don't make any decisions aren't required to meet publicly under the Open Meeting Act," Senat said. "But the Open Meeting Act provides the minimum standard of behavior. In other words, the statute doesn't prohibit an advisory committee from meeting publicly. [But] the principles of good government call for more transparency, not less, during a public health crisis."
Thorp and Senat agreed that as long as team members are not conducting "governmental business," they are not violating the OOMA. Senat pointed to a 2012 opinion issued by then-AG Scott Pruitt. Public bodies don’t have to abide by the OOMA, Pruitt wrote, when meeting with governmental agencies or private entities to discuss “broad general matters that may be related to the business of the public body, but are not matters on which the public body could take action.”
If no action is being taken, Thorp said, there's likely no problem.
"I have also been advised that no documents are produced as part of this call that is distributed to participants, or produced on behalf of this conference call," he said. "It is my understanding that at the conclusion of these conference calls, the participants then use the information gleaned to make decisions in their respective governmental bodies, which upon meeting quorum requirements, are subject to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act."
By "governmental bodies," Thorp was referring to the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, or the Tahlequah City Council – both of which are represented on the task force. A violation could occur, Thorp said, if a quorum of either of those bodies attended one of the meetings, either virtually or in person. Thorp and Senat agreed the composition of a group's membership is not the "distinguishing factor" in defining a group as a public body; the key consideration would be the "public nature of the work of the committee."
As district attorney, Thorp is also legal adviser to the county commissioners.
"In recommendation to the Cherokee County Crisis Task Force, I would offer that while each county commissioner may have the ability to call in to this phone conference, in order to maintain the spirit of the Open Meeting Act, it is my recommendation that only one commissioner participate in the discussion format of the call," he said. "This would eliminate any appearance of impropriety."
Thorp deferred legal analysis regarding the Tahlequah City Council to Grant Lloyd, city attorney. Lloyd declined to comment, saying he suspected the allegations of OOMA violations were made against the county, rather than the city. But Mayor Sue Catron said she understood allowing a quorum of city councilors to sit in on the meeting could present a quandary, and that she had taken steps to ensure it didn't happen.
“In response to questions about possible Open Meetings Act violations by the City Council during our COVID-19 crisis task force, I would like to provide assurances," Catron said Thursday. "During the daily meetings, [Ward 1] Councilor Bree Long has participated ... [and] we have devoted time daily to communicate updated information to the other councilors – Stephen Highers, Trae Ratliff and Dower Combs – as well as to senators and representatives so they can help us with our needs.”
Keri Thornton contributed to this story.
