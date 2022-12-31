Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Callie Chunestudy to Christopher Ray Shomo.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
Lloyd Holdings, LLC to Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Christina Nichole Robbins - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Michael Wilden - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Barbara A. Roeder - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Loni Wildcat - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Martin Vega - indebtedness.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Marvin Renfro - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Ashlyn Clark-Huff - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Benjamin Elmer Edward Cruze - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Jacqueline Rene Wolf - indebtedness.
Traffic Report
Jacqueline Annette Bailey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chayton Issac Hammer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Jason Boals - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Donald Charles Jenkins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeremiah Clifford Eugene Hames - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Berty Fritts - no seat belt.
Logan Michael Graves - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kristina Marie Creason - speeding 15 mph over.
Johnson Lance Holcomb - following too closely.
Juan Gomez - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Cody Lee McCully - expired registration.
Shaelynn Renee Ritchie - speed not reasonable and proper and no security verification.
Randall Scott Richards - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Taylor Nicole Hendrix - no seat belt.
Jordan Dallas Tinsley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Caleb Benjamin Hentges - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Chad Cody Harsha - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kathleen Mae Berrigan-Lockhart - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Ann McHenry - taxes due state.
Fire Runs
Dec. 25
Tahlequah FD: 10:41 a.m., service call, 106 W. Second St.
Tahlequah FD: 11 a.m., structure fire, 19839 W. 864 Road.
Dec. 26
Tahlequah FD: 4:37 a.m., dumpster fire, 21876 S. 511 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:46 p.m., smoke investigation, 13640 N. 750 Road.
Death Notices
HUBER, Delores R., 91, Tahlequah. Died Dec. 20. Memorial services pending.
