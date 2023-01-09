Court Report
Misdemeanors
Johnny Ray Lucas - possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Maria Rangel - driving under the influence and leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures.
Triston Michael Collins - driving under the influence and transporting open container.
Eric James Weidower - illegal dumping.
Barbara Jean Adair - illegal dumping.
Civils
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Anita Milburn, Joseph L. Anderson, Johnna Patterson, Jone Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Daryk Meigs and Ann Meigs v. Richard Carter and Spur Construction - breach of contract.
Revenue Enterprises v. Pedro Luis Moreno - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Ryon Dell Steeley v. Chasidi Simpson - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Alexandra Lynn Bennett v. Andrew J. Wilkins.
Chasidi Simpson v. Ryon Steeley.
Christopher N. Grimaldo v. Annistan Thomas.
Divorces
Holly Caddell v. Joshua Caddell.
Jeffrey Allen Hall v. Julie M. Hall.
Tiffany Ann Antwine v. Marion Ladon Antwine.
Fire Runs
Jan. 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:21 a.m., lift assist, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:57 a.m., odor, 5050 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:48 a.m., structure fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 a.m., structure fire, 14036 N. 512 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 a.m., alarm, 21834 Jules Valdez Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., dumpster fire, 1112 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:10 p.m., powerline down, Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:56 p.m., fire alarm, Roadway Inn.
Jan. 8
Lowrey FD: 3:25 a.m., structure fire/mutual aid to Gideon Fire Department, North Elm Grove Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:51 p.m., dumpster fire, 996 N. Grand Ave.
Jan. 9
Tahlequah FD: 1:21 a.m., public service, 1149 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:25 a.m., structure fire, 802 S. State St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:35 a.m., dumpster fire, 1175 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:18 a.m., EMS assist, 129 W. Willis Road.
Death Notices
MONHOLLAND, Lydia Mae, 88, Tahlequah, dietary supervisor. Died Jan. 8. Visitation, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 12, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
MORGAN, Lois Margaret, 94, Tahlequah, bakery owner. Died Jan. 5. Funeral services, Jan. 11, 2 p.m., South College Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
