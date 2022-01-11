Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Travis Wesley Scafe to Linda Blakeney.
Irene Cheryl Enlow to Evin K. Richards Jr.
Felonies
Cassidy Noelle Bradford - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Joshua Eddy Kelch - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Aaron Zane Tyler - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under suspension, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blia Xiong - aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Misdemeanors
Jessica Lynn Noline - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Whitney Marie Coats - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
John Russell Gallaspy IV. - driving while under the influence of alcohol and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Joshua Nunez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and open container beer.
Matthew Kyle Santana - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Timothy J. Rogers v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bobby Gene Jackson v. all occupants and 17813 W. 830 Road - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Dylan Jo Rose v. Morgan Drywater.
Divorces
Tammy M. Toombs v. John Robert David Toombs.
Jackie Gay Johnson-Reese v. Frankie D. Reese.
Marriages
Bryce Daniel Hudson, 17, Stilwell, and Shanelle Hopkins, 17, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
Jan. 7
Tahlequah FD: 1:33 p.m., structure fire, 407 S. Muskogee Ave.
Jan. 8
Tahlequah FD: 3:58 a.m., outside fire, 24701 S. 553 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 a.m., medical cardiac, 1205 E. Normal St.
Jan. 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 p.m., service call, South Water Avenue and East Delaware Street.
Jan. 10
Tahlequah FD: 7:35 a.m., MVA, Highway 51 and Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 8:59 a.m., service call, 1225 Lisa Ann Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.