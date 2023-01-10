Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy L. Russell to Randy Russell.
Janice Arlene Eddleman to WMC Properties.
Herman Houston Young and Minnie Ellen O'Dell Young Revocable Trust to Young Family Land Holdings, LLC.
JAM Interests, LLC to Garrett W. Garvin.
Mansford V. Epperson to Randy Stalcup.
Matthew Qualls to Ashlyn B. Ellis.
Felonies
Christian M. Wills - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises v. Jaden Teague - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Laura Sue Kerns - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Paula Michelle Cook - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Jerry Stanley - indebtedness.
Citibank v. Richard Lee Cramberg - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Kelly B. Anquoe - indebtedness.
Kalyn Miller v. Government Employees Insurance and Cecil Self - automobile negligence.
Revenue Enterprises v. Brendon D. Sands - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Laura Thompson - indebtedness.
American Express National Bank v. Betty Capps - indebtedness.
Deadra Watkins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Rick Patrick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Madonna Mata v. Genaro Castillo.
Paternities
Aleah Danielle Tedder v. Levi B. Cole - paternity with child support and/or custody.
