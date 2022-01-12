Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Shannon M. Holmes-Scott to Maria Joice.

Billy G. Hadley to Billy G. Hadley.

Land Lookout, LLC to Randy Carter.

Marson Investments, LLC to Sara Kimrey.

Landmark Missionary Baptist Church to Daniel Scott Smith.

Harvey Lee Chaffin to Danny Eastham.

Misdemeanors

Avilder Gonzales-Dominguez - public intoxication.

Civils

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Odessa Palmer - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Wisdom Keepers, LP. v. Gary Hiner - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Amy Nichole Zemrak v. Andrew Lincent Lindsey.

Fire Runs

Jan. 9

Lowrey FD: 4:21 p.m., vehicle fire, North 485 Road.

Lowrey FD: 8:47 p.m., structure fire, East 626 Road.

Jan. 10

Tahlequah FD: 4:52 p.m., structure fire, 16998 N. 580 Road.

Lowrey FD: 5:54 p.m., medical first responder call, Highway 82A.

Tahlequah FD: 6:40 p.m., outside fire, 161 Meadowcreek Drive.

Tags

Trending Video