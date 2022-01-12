Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Shannon M. Holmes-Scott to Maria Joice.
Billy G. Hadley to Billy G. Hadley.
Land Lookout, LLC to Randy Carter.
Marson Investments, LLC to Sara Kimrey.
Landmark Missionary Baptist Church to Daniel Scott Smith.
Harvey Lee Chaffin to Danny Eastham.
Misdemeanors
Avilder Gonzales-Dominguez - public intoxication.
Civils
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Odessa Palmer - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Wisdom Keepers, LP. v. Gary Hiner - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Amy Nichole Zemrak v. Andrew Lincent Lindsey.
Fire Runs
Jan. 9
Lowrey FD: 4:21 p.m., vehicle fire, North 485 Road.
Lowrey FD: 8:47 p.m., structure fire, East 626 Road.
Jan. 10
Tahlequah FD: 4:52 p.m., structure fire, 16998 N. 580 Road.
Lowrey FD: 5:54 p.m., medical first responder call, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 6:40 p.m., outside fire, 161 Meadowcreek Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.