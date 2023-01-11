Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lake Worth Site Development, LLC to Stockyards North, LLC.

Civils

American Express National v. Michael Don Fitzgerald - indebtedness.

Rick Patrick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Lakeview Loan Servicing v. Ronnie Lee Alberty, spouse if married, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.

The Money Source v. Alan Barlow, Sarlynn Barlow, John Doe, Credit Bureau Services, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, Cherokee Nation, MCC Administration - foreclosure.

One Main Financial Group v. Douglas Brant - indebtedness.

Robert Ryan v. Thomas Lander - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Jerry Moore v. Aaron Duncan - entry and detainer.

Jerry Moore v. Robert Walker - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Colton Larangiera - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Elodia Rodrigues - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Kaylynn R. Nutt - small claims.

Red River Credit v. John Eric Brown - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Dakota Ross - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Michelle Lee Parrott - small claims.

Ardmore Finance v. Eva Murphy - small claims.

Ardmore Finance v. Lynda Hughes - small claims.

Ardmore Finance v. Rachel Ann Kinzer - small claims.

Ardmore Finance v. Darlene Pierce - small claims.

Ardmore Finance v. Brittany Wallington - small claims.

Courtney Short v. Nathan Roche and Jaclyn Roche - small claims.

Divorces

Matthew David Anderson v. Patti Jo Rodriguez.

Fire Runs

Jan. 9

Tahlequah FD: 5:45 pm., assist other agency, 606 Pamela St.

Jan. 10

Tahlequah FD: 1:37 p.m., EMS assist, 129 W. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:32 p.m., alarm, 711 S. Muskogee Ave.

