Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lake Worth Site Development, LLC to Stockyards North, LLC.
Civils
American Express National v. Michael Don Fitzgerald - indebtedness.
Rick Patrick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Lakeview Loan Servicing v. Ronnie Lee Alberty, spouse if married, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
The Money Source v. Alan Barlow, Sarlynn Barlow, John Doe, Credit Bureau Services, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, Cherokee Nation, MCC Administration - foreclosure.
One Main Financial Group v. Douglas Brant - indebtedness.
Robert Ryan v. Thomas Lander - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Jerry Moore v. Aaron Duncan - entry and detainer.
Jerry Moore v. Robert Walker - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Colton Larangiera - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Elodia Rodrigues - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Kaylynn R. Nutt - small claims.
Red River Credit v. John Eric Brown - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Dakota Ross - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Michelle Lee Parrott - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Eva Murphy - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Lynda Hughes - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Rachel Ann Kinzer - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Darlene Pierce - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Brittany Wallington - small claims.
Courtney Short v. Nathan Roche and Jaclyn Roche - small claims.
Divorces
Matthew David Anderson v. Patti Jo Rodriguez.
Fire Runs
Jan. 9
Tahlequah FD: 5:45 pm., assist other agency, 606 Pamela St.
Jan. 10
Tahlequah FD: 1:37 p.m., EMS assist, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:32 p.m., alarm, 711 S. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
