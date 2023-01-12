Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Billy J. Bailey to John J. Johnson.

RLI Inc. to Erik Goepfert.

Misdemeanors

Nathaniel Ryan Tucker - public intoxication and trespassing after being forbidden.

David James Mauldin - public intoxication.

Dakota James Coffield - driving under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.

Civils

VCHE, LLC v. Mitchell Nicola Dean - quiet title.

Jon Allen, Robbin Allen, Kyle J. Allen v. Marvan McPherson, Mark Daniels, Chicken Creek Development, and Nancy Davey - civil miscellaneous.

Fire Runs

Jan. 11

Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., alarm, 201 Southridge Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and North Bryant Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:36 p.m., MVA, West Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.

Jan. 12

Tahlequah FD: 1:28 a.m., outside fire, 16776 N. Fred Smith Road.

