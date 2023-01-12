Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billy J. Bailey to John J. Johnson.
RLI Inc. to Erik Goepfert.
Misdemeanors
Nathaniel Ryan Tucker - public intoxication and trespassing after being forbidden.
David James Mauldin - public intoxication.
Dakota James Coffield - driving under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.
Civils
VCHE, LLC v. Mitchell Nicola Dean - quiet title.
Jon Allen, Robbin Allen, Kyle J. Allen v. Marvan McPherson, Mark Daniels, Chicken Creek Development, and Nancy Davey - civil miscellaneous.
Fire Runs
Jan. 11
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., alarm, 201 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and North Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:36 p.m., MVA, West Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Jan. 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:28 a.m., outside fire, 16776 N. Fred Smith Road.
