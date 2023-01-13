Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bat & Rooster Properties, LLC to Rodney Morrison.

Susan Butler to Ryan Ross.

Civils

LVNV Funding v. Leketta Vest - indebtedness.

TD Bank v. Pamela Stephens - indebtedness.

JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Dwight A. Martin Jr., Sherry Lynn Martin, occupants of the premises, Midland Funding, State of Oklahoma Ex Rel, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Property Solutions Management v. Shelby Brown and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Carroll Germany v. Tyler M. French - entry and detainer.

Traffic Report

Jacob Allen Deeringer - no seat belt.

Landon Dean Evans - no security verification and expired registration.

Howard James Crawford - speed not reasonable and proper.

Christine Marie Ferraro - failure to register vehicle within 30 days and no child restraint.

Jason Tyler Anderson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Molly Ann Hubbard - taxes due state.

Ladonna Hare-Girdner - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Felix Juarez - no driver's license.

Rowdy Glenn Ring - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Judith Ann Billman - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Presley Marie Wadley - speed not reasonable and proper.

Dustin Neil Jones - no seat belt and no security verification.

Eduardo Emilio Mendez-Garcia - no driver's license and failure to stop.

Tyler Duane Bentley - inattentive driving and no seat belt.

James Donald Bruce - no seat belt.

Evan L. Carr - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Adam Bradley Pruitt - no security verification.

Tonya Rene Young - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Lisa Michelle Hendrickson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Rachelle Amanda Rodriguez - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Joshua H. Jackson - improper turnabout.

Terry Allen Foster - speeding 16-20 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Katelyn Nicole Tackett - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Blade Bryan Allen Girdner - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Makala Dawn Pack-Johnson - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Charles Earl Bumgarner - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Chase Lawrence Vaughn - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.

Jason Glenn Thompson - speeding 15 mph over.

Brayden Scott Kilcrease - speeding.

Nicole Ashley Wilson - speeding.

Jeffery Alvin Fox - driving under suspension.

Christopher Laine Blair - following too closely.

Harry James Cooper - driving under suspension and no security verification.

Stephon Jawante Jordan - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Bebline Marthina D. McGowin - no seat belt.

Nicholas Jaime Booth - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.

Tina Wright - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Robert Lee Sevier - taxes due state.

Addilyn Michelle Lingle - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Alexandrya McKayla Royse - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Zachary Thomas Carson - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Colton Ryan Webster - reckless driving and no seat belt.

