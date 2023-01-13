Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bat & Rooster Properties, LLC to Rodney Morrison.
Susan Butler to Ryan Ross.
Civils
LVNV Funding v. Leketta Vest - indebtedness.
TD Bank v. Pamela Stephens - indebtedness.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Dwight A. Martin Jr., Sherry Lynn Martin, occupants of the premises, Midland Funding, State of Oklahoma Ex Rel, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Shelby Brown and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Carroll Germany v. Tyler M. French - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Jacob Allen Deeringer - no seat belt.
Landon Dean Evans - no security verification and expired registration.
Howard James Crawford - speed not reasonable and proper.
Christine Marie Ferraro - failure to register vehicle within 30 days and no child restraint.
Jason Tyler Anderson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Molly Ann Hubbard - taxes due state.
Ladonna Hare-Girdner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Felix Juarez - no driver's license.
Rowdy Glenn Ring - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Judith Ann Billman - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Presley Marie Wadley - speed not reasonable and proper.
Dustin Neil Jones - no seat belt and no security verification.
Eduardo Emilio Mendez-Garcia - no driver's license and failure to stop.
Tyler Duane Bentley - inattentive driving and no seat belt.
James Donald Bruce - no seat belt.
Evan L. Carr - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adam Bradley Pruitt - no security verification.
Tonya Rene Young - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lisa Michelle Hendrickson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rachelle Amanda Rodriguez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua H. Jackson - improper turnabout.
Terry Allen Foster - speeding 16-20 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Katelyn Nicole Tackett - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Blade Bryan Allen Girdner - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Makala Dawn Pack-Johnson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Charles Earl Bumgarner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chase Lawrence Vaughn - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Jason Glenn Thompson - speeding 15 mph over.
Brayden Scott Kilcrease - speeding.
Nicole Ashley Wilson - speeding.
Jeffery Alvin Fox - driving under suspension.
Christopher Laine Blair - following too closely.
Harry James Cooper - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Stephon Jawante Jordan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bebline Marthina D. McGowin - no seat belt.
Nicholas Jaime Booth - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.
Tina Wright - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Robert Lee Sevier - taxes due state.
Addilyn Michelle Lingle - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexandrya McKayla Royse - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zachary Thomas Carson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Colton Ryan Webster - reckless driving and no seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.