Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Zulfiqar Ahmad to Shahida Zulfiqar Holding, LLC.
Benny John Waltrip to Geore Huang.
Civils
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Skeet Connard Matthews - indebtedness.
Traffic Report
Brooklyn Mae Drywater - no security verification.
Garry Wayne Langston - failure to clear vehicle being passed.
Robert Hayes Ingold - following too closely.
Lane Richard Gordon - no seat belt.
Dylan Michael Harman - no seat belt.
Jared Wayne Thouvenel - no seat belt.
Carlos Rivas Martinez - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Channelle Lydia W. Gregory - no seat belt.
Rylan Bradley Hair - no seat belt.
Wyatt Matthew Davis - no seat belt.
Michael Don Fitzgerald - no seat belt.
Frank Vore McGrath - no seat belt.
Nathaniel Lee Barnoskie - no seat belt.
Tyler Goddard Roberts - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shakira Sherry Chavez - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Johnny Keith Murphy - no seat belt.
Juan Eziquo Rogue - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Patricia A. Davis-Smith - no seat belt.
Richard Dale Lea - driving under revocation.
Samantha Irene Pace - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Charles Wayne Powell II - no driver's license.
Caleb A. Wilmoth - taxes due state.
Kylie Ann Hedge - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Dexter Dewayne Alvarez - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
David Joel Travis - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Megan Jordan Ruffino - no seat belt.
Francisco Hernandez - inattentive driving resulting in collision, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Andrew Charles Blankenship - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jebediah Mark Hix - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kalun James Farrow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexis Leigh Johnson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dolores Colina - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gage Ramsey Ragsdale - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Karrissa Hammock - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Jan. 13
Tahlequah FD: 2:19 p.m., MVA, Eldon Hill.
Death Notices
GILLGREN, Deane Ardath, Tahlequah. Died Jan. 3. Funeral services, Jan. 15, 10 a.m., Tahlequah United Methodist Church. Interment at New Home Cemetery in Peggs.
SPENCER, Troy Wayne, 85, Tahlequah, operating engineer. Died Jan. 12. Visitation, Jan. 21, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Eureka Cemetery.
