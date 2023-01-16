Court Report
Warranty Deeds
3KM Properties, LLC to Gary E. Cunningham.
Brandon Ray Stacy to Shelley Amick.
Civils
John Michael Davis Jr. v. The unknown successors of and John Michael Davis - quiet title and determination of heirs.
City of Tahlequah v. The Resources Group Services, BancFirst, Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, and Cherokee County Treasurer - condemnation.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Ashley Sartin and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Bobby Joe Ollice - driving under suspension.
Isabella Cole McWilliams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Allan Fair - left of center in no passing zone.
Ceasar Rosales - defect equipment.
Montgomery Dale Blossom - no driver's license.
Gabriel Alfred Perry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Roberta Delayne Montano - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charles Brandon McWilliams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Annie Lee Page - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hannah Jane Gilliam - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Ernest Lee Norfleet - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gabriela Michelle Garcia - failure to register vehicle, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Rylee Christine Underwood - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Anna Marie Greene - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Bethany Louann Brookshire - speeding 15 mph over.
Tracy Lynn Doke - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Jan. 13
Tahlequah FD: 1:30 a.m., EMS assist, 108 S. Mockingbird Lane.
