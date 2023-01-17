Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Homes by Shockley, LLC.
Wash Barn II, LLC to Laney Investment, LLC.
Glenda Jarrell Cobb to Krystal Chance.
Mary J. Patrick to Clinton J. Sparks.
Lahoma F. Bigby to Chris' Quick Lube, LLC.
Farrah M. Hausher to Bryan L. Robinson Jr.
Nathan Clark to D. Scott Jones.
Nathan Clark to Lance Robins.
Felonies
Lori Dee Neel - attempting to escape from jail.
Misdemeanors
Enrique Gonzalez - obstructing an officer.
Civils
Moazzam Mohammad Chaudry v. City of Tahlequah and Tahlequah Public Works Authority - negligence.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Amanda Hutchinson - small claims.
John Rogers v. Melissa Girdner and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Demeshon Jones v. Christian M. Wills.
Christine Marie Rupel v. Curtis Warren.
Divorces
Yoana Sierra v. Liroy Sabbagh.
Marriages
Guadalupe Cerda Flores, 30, Tahlequah, and Flor Idalia Sosa Lozano, 21, Tahlequah.
