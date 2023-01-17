Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Southridge Development Company, LLC to Homes by Shockley, LLC.

Wash Barn II, LLC to Laney Investment, LLC.

Glenda Jarrell Cobb to Krystal Chance.

Mary J. Patrick to Clinton J. Sparks.

Lahoma F. Bigby to Chris' Quick Lube, LLC.

Farrah M. Hausher to Bryan L. Robinson Jr.

Nathan Clark to D. Scott Jones.

Nathan Clark to Lance Robins.

Felonies

Lori Dee Neel - attempting to escape from jail.

Misdemeanors

Enrique Gonzalez - obstructing an officer.

Civils

Moazzam Mohammad Chaudry v. City of Tahlequah and Tahlequah Public Works Authority - negligence.

Small Claims

Diamond Finance v. Amanda Hutchinson - small claims.

John Rogers v. Melissa Girdner and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Demeshon Jones v. Christian M. Wills.

Christine Marie Rupel v. Curtis Warren.

Divorces

Yoana Sierra v. Liroy Sabbagh.

Marriages

Guadalupe Cerda Flores, 30, Tahlequah, and Flor Idalia Sosa Lozano, 21, Tahlequah.

