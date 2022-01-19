Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Adam Kincannon Scott.

Jack Parker to Hollie Neighbors.

Anthony Roy Anderson to Tranderson Group, LLC.

Anderson Family Trust to Tranderson Group, LLC.

Patrick N. Pointer to Michele McCarthy Trust.

Alice M. Rhodes to Sandy J. Brumfield.

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Rae Hendrix.

Jerry Craig to Andre N. Coulombe.

Felonies

Robert Dale Sanford - feloniously pointing firearm.

Daniel Lyle Benton - obtaining merchandise by fall pretense.

Misdemeanors

Markus Allen Whitehead - larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Civils

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. v. Beverly Cindy Poteet - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Jonathan G. Martin - indebtedness.

TBF Financial, LLC v. Clyde's Tire Center, LLC and Patricia Watts.

Discover Bank v. Naomi Lehman - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Twin Oaks Apartments v. Aubrey Rose - entry and detainer.

Carol Greenhaw v. Bobby Sanders - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Felicia C. Chippewa v. Jason R. Sparks.

Genci Thomas v. Larry Thomas.

Divorces

Matthew E. Drewes v. Angela E. Drewes.

Paternity

Kashani F. Knapp v. Jovany Ortiz - paternity.

Fire Runs

Jan. 14

Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., vehicle fire, 106 Songbird Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 6:28 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and Downing Street.

Jan. 15

Tahlequah FD: 6:28 a.m., fire alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 9:27 a.m., electrical hazard, 1300 N. Cedar Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Jan. 17

Tahlequah FD: 6:30 p.m., gas leak, 212 N. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 8:23 p.m., fire alarm, 610 N. Lewis Ave.

Jan. 18

Tahlequah FD: 7:58 a.m., smoke investigation, 161 W. Meadowcreek Drive.

