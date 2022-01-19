Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Adam Kincannon Scott.
Jack Parker to Hollie Neighbors.
Anthony Roy Anderson to Tranderson Group, LLC.
Anderson Family Trust to Tranderson Group, LLC.
Patrick N. Pointer to Michele McCarthy Trust.
Alice M. Rhodes to Sandy J. Brumfield.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Rae Hendrix.
Jerry Craig to Andre N. Coulombe.
Felonies
Robert Dale Sanford - feloniously pointing firearm.
Daniel Lyle Benton - obtaining merchandise by fall pretense.
Misdemeanors
Markus Allen Whitehead - larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Civils
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. v. Beverly Cindy Poteet - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Jonathan G. Martin - indebtedness.
TBF Financial, LLC v. Clyde's Tire Center, LLC and Patricia Watts.
Discover Bank v. Naomi Lehman - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Twin Oaks Apartments v. Aubrey Rose - entry and detainer.
Carol Greenhaw v. Bobby Sanders - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Felicia C. Chippewa v. Jason R. Sparks.
Genci Thomas v. Larry Thomas.
Divorces
Matthew E. Drewes v. Angela E. Drewes.
Paternity
Kashani F. Knapp v. Jovany Ortiz - paternity.
Fire Runs
Jan. 14
Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., vehicle fire, 106 Songbird Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:28 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and Downing Street.
Jan. 15
Tahlequah FD: 6:28 a.m., fire alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:27 a.m., electrical hazard, 1300 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Jan. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:30 p.m., gas leak, 212 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 p.m., fire alarm, 610 N. Lewis Ave.
Jan. 18
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 a.m., smoke investigation, 161 W. Meadowcreek Drive.
