Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian K. Kuhn to Brian K. Kuhn and Elizabeth Camp Revocable Trust.
Jordan Hendricks to Sarah Jo Barnes.
Felonies
Kelly Jeanette Henson - indecent exposure.
Civils
Crown Asset Management v. Morgan Payne - indebtedness.
One Main Finance Group v. Ashley Melton - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Davidaa Johnson - breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Amanda Louise Toppins - breach of contract.
Chickasaw Community Bank v. Justin William Andrew Brooks, spouse if any, Makayla Rae Hammond, spouse if any, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Forresta Reynolds v. Dale Allison and Sarai Allison - entry and detainer.
Security Finance of Oklahoma and Continental Credit v. Joshua Dale Randall - petition for judgment.
Diamond Finance v. Sherry Drywater - small claims.
Protective Orders
Trista Ann Hendricks v. Wyatt Thomas Scott.
Marriages
Tate Wayne Miller, 21, Tahlequah, and Jacqueline Raynes Holt, 23, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
DURLAND, Philip Jordan, 64, retired superintendent at American Foundry. Died Jan. 12. Funeral service, Jan. 19, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory.
